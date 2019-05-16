Salesforce Pledges to Train 500,000 Americans for the Jobs of Today and Tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it is signing the White House Pledge to America's Workers and pledging to give 500,000 Americans the skills they need to earn Salesforce credentials and get top jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem over the next five years. Through Trailhead, Salesforce's free online learning platform, anyone can acquire the in-demand tech skills needed for the jobs of today and tomorrow, including Salesforce administrator , Salesforce developer , Salesforce marketing manager and more. The pledge will be signed as part of the company's inaugural Trailblazer Day, a celebration of the people who are changing their lives and careers with Salesforce.

According to IDC 1, Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners and customers will generate 3.3 million new jobs and $859 billion in new GDP impact worldwide by 2022. More than 300,000 job postings ask directly for Salesforce skills and offer an average salary of $70,000 per year2. Additionally, Indeed named Salesforce developer one of the top 10 best jobs in America in 2019.

Comments on the news:

"As we build the economy of the future, we must bring along the workforce of today," said Marc Benioff, Chairman & co-CEO, Salesforce. "Salesforce is committed to empowering people from every background with the skills they need to build careers and thrive in the digital economy."

"In today's thriving economy we must aim for inclusive growth by creating pathways for all Americans to get the tools and skills they need for rewarding careers. As jobs evolve it is incumbent on companies to invest in their current and future workers. We applaud Salesforce for their visionary approach to online learning through their Trailhead program and for generously committing today to provide 500,000 individuals with new training opportunities through the White House's Pledge to America's Workers," said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President.

"Trailhead is removing barriers to learning, from cost to approachability, and helping people learn the in-demand skills that lead to great jobs," said Sarah Franklin, EVP and GM of Trailhead. "Whether you are just entering the workforce, figuring out your next gig, or just trying to pay the bills, Trailhead is your front door to opportunity."

"As someone who didn't graduate from high school, I never thought I'd have a career in the tech industry," said Zac Otero, Salesforce Einstein Analytics administrator at Advisors Asset Management, Inc. "But with the free online learning from Trailhead and the support of the Salesforce community, I went from working in a meat packing plant to being a Salesforce administrator in less than a year. I'm living proof that it's possible."

Workforce Development at Salesforce

More than 1.4 million learners around the world are transforming their careers and their lives with Trailhead . Through guided, hands-on challenges, learners can develop technical skills such as Artificial Intelligence Basics and Mobile Apps Basics , business skills such as Public Speaking Skills , and soft skills such as Career Development Planning . In addition to Trailhead, Salesforce offers training and reskilling opportunities through the following programs:

Futureforce : Salesforce's university recruiting and in-house internship program cultivates the next generation of talent through direct work experience.

: Salesforce's university recruiting and in-house internship program cultivates the next generation of talent through direct work experience. Vetforce : Salesforce's job training and career accelerator program for military service members, veterans and spouses connects virtual learners to free training, classes and career opportunities in the Salesforce ecosystem.

: Salesforce's job training and career accelerator program for military service members, veterans and spouses connects virtual learners to free training, classes and career opportunities in the Salesforce ecosystem. Pathfinder Program : A four-month joint workforce training program with Deloitte, prepares participants for full-time jobs as certified Salesforce administrators and Salesforce developers.

And over the last 20 years, together Salesforce, the Salesforce Foundation and Salesforce.org have given more than $114 million in education and workforce development grants to organizations including Year Up, Genesys Works, Jobs for the Future and local public schools, and Salesforce employees have volunteered nearly 600,000 hours with these organizations.

Additional Information

Watch Trailblazer Day live on Twitter at www.twitter.com/salesforce starting at 8 am ET .

. Learn more about Salesforce Workforce Development

