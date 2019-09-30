Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Salesforce as a Leader in its September 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management.

"Salesforce Pardot has been focused on enabling enterprise and high-growth businesses to bring together sales and marketing teams, empowering them to better engage buyers, close deals faster and build deeper relationships with customers," said Michael Kostow, SVP and GM of Salesforce Pardot. "Analytics and artificial intelligence are two critical pieces to every account-based marketing strategy and should be accessible to every B2B marketer to close the gap between sales and marketing."

According to Gartner, "Good lead management is about better cooperation between sales and marketing to increase the supply of potential customers and boost total sales conversions. To achieve this, lead management applications need to support one aligned organizational revenue-generating process at any time, from any point of view."

Salesforce Pardot

Pardot is marketing automation on the world's #1 CRM. With Pardot, marketers can create more meaningful connections, generate more pipeline, and empower sales teams to close more deals.

Additional Information

A complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management is available for download here .

. Follow @salesforce and @pardot on Twitter.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

