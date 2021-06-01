Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Salesforce was evaluated for its Salesforce Marketing Cloud .

"Today's digital-first customer expects companies to understand their needs and engage them with relevancy," said Michael Kostow, EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce. "Salesforce Marketing Cloud allows marketers to combine customer data for a single source of truth, use that data and AI to personalize interactions, and then unify analytics to measure performance and optimize their impact."

According to Gartner, "Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs."

Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a leading digital marketing solution. With Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Customer 360, marketers can know more about their customers with powerful data management and analytics, personalize every customer engagement with Einstein and create real-time marketing campaigns across email, mobile, social, digital advertising and more.

Additional Information

Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs is available here

To learn more about Salesforce Marketing Cloud, please visit: https://www.salesforce.com/products/marketing-cloud/overview/

Connect with Salesforce

Follow @salesforce and @marketingcloud on Twitter

and on Twitter Like Marketing Cloud on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketingCloud/

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Joseph Enever, 11 May 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce