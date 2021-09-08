Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, with Salesforce B2C Commerce Cloud ranking first in the B2C Commerce category. It is the sixth consecutive year that Salesforce has earned the recognition.

"Consumer demand for digital commerce is here to stay," said Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "Companies need a commerce platform that is flexible and scalable for today's world of commerce anywhere and everywhere, and that is exactly what Commerce Cloud delivers to our customers of all sizes, industries and locations."

Salesforce was recognized for its technological reusability helping businesses easily connect and reuse Salesforce products, functionality, and data; global reach and localization capabilities supporting over 100 languages and currencies; and commerce accelerators including Quick Start Commerce Solutions aimed at helping businesses to start selling online fast.

Gartner defines "the digital commerce platform as the core technology that enables customers to purchase goods and services through an interactive and self-service experience. The platform provides necessary information for customers to make their buying decisions, and uses rules and data to present fully priced orders for payment."

Salesforce Commerce Cloud Delivers Customer-Centric Commerce Built on the World's #1 CRM

Powering more than two billion shoppers every month, Commerce Cloud helps companies around the world build a personalized experience around their customers across every channel — all with a secure, trusted and highly scalable platform that allows for the flexibility needed to adapt to market shifts.

Businesses grow on Commerce Cloud because it's a complete platform built for the entire connected customer journey, offering AI capabilities, a 360 degree view of every customer, the Salesforce partner ecosystem, and more. These features along with integrations with Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Order Management and Experience Cloud offer businesses better personalization, marketing, content management, customer service and last mile capabilities that help them drive loyalty at every touchpoint throughout the shopper's journey.

In the last year, Commerce Cloud also launched expanded Order Management capabilities for B2B and B2C , Commerce Cloud Payments (powered by Stripe), Salesforce CDP for Commerce , and more, and announced the acquisition of Mobify , boosting Commerce Cloud's existing headless commerce capabilities.

