Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year

"Customer expectations for service have never been higher. In order to thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, companies must provide a seamless service experience spanning B2B and B2C," said Bill Patterson, SVP and GM, Service Cloud, Salesforce. "As the world's #1 platform for customer service, we're committed to empowering every company to deliver personalized, connected customer experiences on every channel and device."

According to Gartner, "this Magic Quadrant examines the global market for customer service and support applications that enable customer service and support agents to engage customers through their preferred communication channel. It covers a wide range of customer service applications for organizations with customer engagement centers (CECs) ranging from very small (fewer than 20 agents), through average size (50 agents) to very large, distributed centers (over 10,000 agents)."

Service Cloud Empowers Companies to Transform Customer Service

Service Cloud, the world's #1 intelligent customer service platform, enables companies to transform the customer and agent experience with an AI-powered, agile platform built for the modern era. Across every channel—whether messaging, video, communities, web chat, in-app, email, phone or even communicating directly with IoT-connected products—Service Cloud helps leading brands use service as a competitive advantage by delivering personalized, connected customer service experiences.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Michael Moaz, Brian Manusama, 16 May 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Salesforce, Salesforce Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

© 2018 salesforce.com. All rights reserved.

