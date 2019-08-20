Salesforce Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

"Today's leading CIOs not only keep up with business needs, but see around corners to leverage new technologies as engines for growth," said Sarah Franklin, EVP and GM of Platform, Salesforce. "With the majority of IT leaders ready to supercharge productivity using low-code, Salesforce is proud to offer trailblazing CIOs the industry's leading point-and-click app dev tools while leveraging Trailhead, our free online learning platform, to skill up employees so they're ready to harness those tools."

According to Gartner, "A low-code application platform (LCAP) is an application platform that supports rapid application development, one-step deployment, execution and management using declarative, high-level programming abstractions, such as model-driven and metadata-based programming languages. They support the development of user interfaces, business logic and data services, and improve productivity at the expense of portability across vendors, as compared with conventional application platforms."

Salesforce Lightning Platform

The Lightning Platform is the world's most trusted cloud platform for building enterprise apps—powering Salesforce's own CRM apps, more than 5,000 partner solutions and more than 7 million custom apps built by customers. Salesforce Lightning comprises an intuitive user experience, a component-based programming model for building custom experiences, and an ecosystem of apps and components available on the AppExchange. With Lightning, everyone is more productive—end users when they work, admins when they customize and developers when they build. For more information visit: https://www.salesforce.com/products/platform/overview/

Additional Information

A complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms is available for download here: https://www.salesforce.com/form/platform/gartner-lcap-report

Read the blog post: https://www.salesforce.com/blog/2019/08/gartner-lcap.html

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms," Paul Vincent , Kimihiko Iijima , Mark Driver , Jason Wong , Yefim Natis , 8 August 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

