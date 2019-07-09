Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that for the thirteenth consecutive year, Salesforce has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation1. Vendors were evaluated for their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Salesforce is also rated #1 in the Sales segment worldwide based on 2018 total software revenue, holding a 32% share of revenue in the Sales segment, according to Gartner2.*

"Today's sales cycles are fast-paced, and demanding—and the only way to create personalized buying experiences for every customer is by leveraging artificial intelligence," said Adam Blitzer, EVP & GM, Salesforce Sales Cloud. "With Einstein artificial intelligence, every field rep and inside salesperson has access to AI-driven predictions, insights, automation and recommendations to be more productive, from prospecting to closing deals and invoicing."

Einstein Artificial Intelligence powers a new level of automation in Sales Cloud that enables every sales representative to drive deeper relationships and better serve customers.

Gartner defines sales force automation (SFA) as "systems that support the automation of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals. Gartner considers SFA to be foundational technology, implemented to automate an organization's core sales processes."

The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation is available here: https://sfdc.co/subkx

To learn more about Sales Cloud, please visit: http://www.salesforce.com/sales-cloud/overview/

