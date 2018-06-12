Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for Third Consecutive Year

Brands grow on Commerce Cloud because they have access to a complete customer success platform built for the entire customer journey, and can launch quickly and innovate easily in order to realize faster time to value. Einstein AI makes automation accessible to any business for intelligent data-driven decisions and personalized shopping experiences.

According to Gartner, Leaders "demonstrate the ability to: provide depth and breadth of commerce functionality; deliver commerce capabilities across multiple industries and business models; deliver commerce platforms that can scale up to support large transaction volumes and high levels of digital commerce GMV revenue; provide sales and support services both directly and through an ecosystem of application, services and integration partners; and deliver additional application functionality that integrates with their core commerce platform. Leaders also have financial, technical and organizational viability, and they appear consistently on client evaluations of digital commerce vendors. They often set the competitive benchmark against which other vendors compare themselves."

"Salesforce has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for three years in a row*, which we believe confirms our industry leadership," said Gordon Evans, VP, Salesforce Commerce and Community Clouds. "Commerce Cloud continues to revolutionize the commerce industry—enabling our customers to grow their business successfully and quickly realize more revenue. At the same time, we are delivering a connected and personalized brand experience with embedded AI to customers in the digital era."

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce," Penny Gillespie, Jason Diagler, et al., 5 June 2018. In the 2016 version of the report, Salesforce was listed as Demandware because it acquired the company in 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud is the world's #1 enterprise cloud commerce platform, empowering companies to create seamless commerce experiences for both consumer shoppers and business buyers. Brands using Commerce Cloud move to market faster, engage significantly more customers, and deliver seamless shopping experiences across all channels—digital, mobile, social, in store, with account managers and customer service.



A complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is available here: https://sfdc.co/bFu9gW

