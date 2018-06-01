Salesforce President and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Mark Hawkins, President and CFO, will participate in the following investor events:

  • Wednesday, June 6, 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference fireside chat at 4:35 p.m. (PT) / 7:35 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.
  • Wednesday, June 13, 2018: William Blair Growth Stock Conference fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. (PT) / 4:40 p.m. (CT) in Chicago, IL.

Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

