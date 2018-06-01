Salesforce President and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Mark Hawkins, President and CFO, will participate in the following investor events:
- Wednesday, June 6, 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference fireside chat at 4:35 p.m. (PT) / 7:35 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.
- Wednesday, June 13, 2018: William Blair Growth Stock Conference fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. (PT) / 4:40 p.m. (CT) in Chicago, IL.
Audiocasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.
