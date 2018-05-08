Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

"Today's pace of innovation is driving every company to embrace digital transformation through new and, ideally, easy to use technologies," said Anne DelSanto, General Manager of Lightning Platform, Salesforce. "We believe that Salesforce Lightning is an industry leader delivering today the combination of low-code and fully programmatic tools empowering anyone to go from idea to business-changing app in just a few clicks."

Gartner's Magic Quadrants are based on rigorous analysis, backed up by highly structured methodologies. According to Gartner, "Leaders in a market combine an insightful understanding of the realities of the market, a reliable record, the ability to influence the market's direction, the capability to attract and keep a following, and the capacity to lead. In the enterprise hpaPaaS market, leadership implies an understanding of the demands of the enterprise and the opportunities of cloud computing, and a genuine commitment to enterprise cloud computing and support for digital business. A Leader must have demonstrated a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision. It must provide the set of services required by the enterprise in a public cloud offering, yet enable use by no-code or low-code developers. Only four vendors have sustained excellence in both execution and vision for long enough to demonstrate effective leadership: two SaaS-plus-PaaS vendors and two independent vendors. With continued growth from Challengers and Visionaries, we expect additional vendors to advance in this direction during the next three years. Note that a Leader is not always the best choice for a particular enterprise initiative. A focused, smaller vendor can provide excellent support and commitment to individual customers — especially when geographic or vertical industry specifics, or the need for a certain capability and commitment to specific features or functions, are important. This more focused type of vendor would not be rated as a Leader in the overall hpaPaaS market, but within a specific segment it may well be treated as such. These market segments include process-centric and mobile-centric hpaPaaS today."

Leading Companies Build Apps Fast on the Salesforce Lightning Platform

The Lightning Platform empowers business users, full-stack developers and IT departments to collaborate and build apps fast with the latest innovations in declarative programming, user experience, artificial intelligence and more. Now home to more than 7 million apps and over 5 million developers, Lightning is the trusted and proven platform for Trailblazers around the world.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service," Paul Vincent, Van L. Baker, et al., 26 April 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

