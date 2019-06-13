Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that for the eleventh consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. has positioned Salesforce as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center.

Salesforce Service Cloud empowers service employees from the contact center to the field with innovative tools, AI-powered capabilities, and a complete view of the customer so they can deliver world-class customer service.

"Expectations around customer service have never been higher and that's why we are constantly innovating on the world's #1 customer service platform," said Bill Patterson, EVP and GM, Service Cloud, Salesforce. "By doubling-down on AI, data analytics and business processes, we are empowering companies to build service organizations that can proactively solve customer problems — often without the customer even having to tell them something is broken. Service is transforming fast, and we're striving to make sure our customers have the most cutting-edge tools drive their businesses forward."

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant examines the global market for customer service and support applications that enable customer service and support operations to engage with customers and handle their requests in the most effective way. It covers a wide variety of customer service applications for organizations with customer engagement centers (CECs) ranging from very small (with fewer than 20 agents for assisted service), through average (50 agents for assisted service) to very large, and distributed (over 10,000 agents for assisted service)."

Service Cloud Empowers Companies to Transform Customer Service

Service Cloud, the world's #1 customer service platform, empowers every service employee from the contact center to the field with the innovative tools, unified data and embedded learning needed to deliver world-class customer service. Across every channel — whether it's messaging, communities, chat, phone or in-person — Service Cloud is enabling Trailblazers to put the customer at the heart of every service moment and deliver personalized, consistent, transformative experiences.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center is available here:

Learn more about Salesforce Service Cloud here:

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Brian Manusama, et al, 11 June 2019.

