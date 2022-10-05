Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms for 16th Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms. It is the 16th consecutive year that Salesforce has received this recognition.

Gartner defines CRM Sales Force Automation (SFA) as "the automation and capture of sales activities, interactions with prospects and clients, processes, and administrative responsibilities for organizations' sales professionals."

Gartner recognized Salesforce as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Complete its Vision.

Salesforce Sales Cloud helps companies of all sizes and industries around the world drive growth and productivity by delivering millions of recommendations and insights daily, so sales reps can spend less time filling out spreadsheets and more time serving as a trusted advisor to clients.

"To be recognized as a Sales Force Automation Leader for the 16th consecutive year is an honor and we believe is a testament to the millions of sales professionals worldwide who trust Sales Cloud to be their platform for efficient growth," said Ketan Karkhanis, EVP and GM, Sales Cloud, Salesforce. "A lot has changed in nearly two decades – technology, society, and customer expectations – but what has not is the Sales Cloud team's relentless focus to deliver innovation that will keep our customers ready for anything."

Salesforce Sales Cloud brings together technology that unites AI, automation and workflow in Sales Cloud Unlimited , enabling teams to drive productivity and efficient growth for companies of every size and in every industry.

Last year's innovations — like Revenue Intelligence , a revenue insights command center and Einstein Relationship Insights , an AI-powered relationship engine — make it easy for sales reps to connect the dots throughout the sales process so they can close more dealers, faster.

Additionally, with the recently-launched Subscription Management for Sales Cloud, customers can quickly activate new channels for growth, and Slack integrations provide deeper visibility into account details and allow customers to collaborate everywhere while they work from anywhere.

A complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms is available here .

. Learn more about Salesforce Sales Cloud here .

Gartner Footnote***

Gartner,Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Steve Rietberg, Varun Agarwal,20th September 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit:www.salesforce.com.

