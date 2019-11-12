Salesforce to Hold Annual Investor Day at Dreamforce 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that it will hold its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. (PT) to 5:00 p.m. (PT) during Dreamforce 2019.

Salesforce executives are expected to speak during the program, including Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO; Keith Block, co-CEO; Mark Hawkins, President & CFO; Tony Prophet, Chief Equality Officer; Bret Taylor, President & Chief Product Officer; Amy Weaver, President, Legal & General Counsel; and, Adam Selipsky, President & CEO, Tableau, is also expected to participate.

Dreamforce, the most innovative technology event of the year, brings together more than 170,000 Trailblazers, global leaders and visionaries for four days of inspiration, innovation, equality and fun. Dreamforce will take place Nov. 19-22, 2019 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Salesforce Chairman co-CEO Marc Benioff and co-CEO Keith Block will also headline the Dreamforce keynote on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, starting at approximately 10:00 a.m. (PT). The keynote will be live streamed at https://www.salesforce.com/dreamforce/.

Salesforce's Investor Day will be webcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. (PT). The webcast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

