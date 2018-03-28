Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco

Emily Chang: Emily is an anchor and executive producer at Bloomberg TV, and the author of BROTOPIA, the acclaimed new book which put a spotlight on the staggering gender inequality in the tech industry — addressing how it got there and how to foster real change.

Shonnah Hughes: Shonnah is the co-founder of PepupTech, a nonprofit helping underserved students learn the skills and gain the confidence needed to begin careers in tech. She is also a Salesforce MVP who has been working with the Salesforce Platform for more than 10 years.

Mayor Ed Lee (posthumously): The late Mayor Lee devoted his career to expanding STEM education, among other important causes. Under his leadership, San Francisco Unified School District became the first district nationwide to require computer science for all grades. His vision and leadership will be remembered for generations to come.

Stevie Wonder: Multi-Grammy award winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Stevie is a philanthropist and humanitarian who has used his music to support a number of social causes. He is a designated UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on persons with disabilities.

Evan Rachel Wood: The award-winning actress and Westworld star bravely shared her own #MeToo story on Capitol Hill, standing up for legislation protecting sexual assault survivors and advocating for other victims of abuse.

"There is no finish line when it comes to equality," said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO, Salesforce. "I am grateful to the Salesforce Equality Award winners who have dedicated their work and their lives to make the world a more equal place and lift us all up."

Creating a Path to Equality for All

At Salesforce, Equality is a core value, along with Trust, Growth and Innovation. It's not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do. Research has shown that companies that invest in Equality, and lead with values have a competitive advantage over those who do not. As part of this commitment to Equality, Salesforce is working together with its customers, partners, developers and communities to create a world where everyone has equal rights, equal pay for equal work, equal access to education, and equal opportunities to succeed.

TrailheaDX: Two Days of Learning, Fun and Giving Back

TrailheaDX, Salesforce's third annual developer conference, will take place March 28-29 in San Francisco, with more than 250 viewing parties scheduled across 37 countries. The sold-out event is a celebration of diversity, inclusion and equality, empowering a new generation of developers to learn the skills needed to land a top job in the workforce of the future. Register for the TrailheaDX Live broadcast here.

Additional information:

Read more about Salesforce's commitment to equality here: https://www.salesforce.com/equality/

Learn how to cultivate equality at work on Trailhead here: https://trailhead.salesforce.com/trails/champion_workplace_equality

Learn how Trailhead can help you grow your career here: https://trailhead.salesforce.com/en/modules

Connect with Salesforce:

Like Salesforce on Facebook http://facebook.com/salesforce

Follow @Salesforce and @SalesforceEQ on Twitter

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-to-host-second-annual-salesforce-equality-awards-in-san-francisco-300621007.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

