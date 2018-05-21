Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron

The gathering is being held on May 23 at the Palais de l'Elysée, in advance of Viva Technology, one of Europe's largest technology conferences, which is also taking place this week in Paris. Salesforce is partnering with Viva Technology as its first-ever Equality Sponsor—reinforcing its commitment to equality in France, which helped earn Salesforce the #1 Best Workplace in France by Great Place to Work.

In support of this week's global technology discussions in France, Salesforce last month pledged to invest in growth, equality, innovation and customer success in the country. Specifically, Salesforce announced plans to invest $2.2 billion in its French business over the next five years.

Join Salesforce at Viva Technology

Salesforce Equality Lounge: As the first-ever Equality Sponsor, Salesforce will host the Salesforce Equality Lounge, which is open to all Viva Technology attendees May 24-25 . Located in the Hall of Tech, attendees can learn about how to stand up as an ally for underrepresented individuals and groups, hear what companies are doing to lead on Equality in Europe , as well as rest and recharge. On May 26 , Salesforce will open its lounge space to the City of Paris to promote ParisCode, an initiative designed to train 1,000 new developers and coders per year through 2020.

