Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados will use Salesforce Marketing Cloud to create relevant, personalized customer journeys across multiple channels. In addition, the Salesforce Platform will be used to consolidate customer information from across all channels and provide a 360-degree view of each customer.

Marketing Cloud will allow Arcos Dorados to deliver relevant and timely communications and offers, including coupons, to boost sales and increase brand loyalty. The deployment is expected to be completed in 2018, with support from Salesforce partner Deloitte Brazil.

"At Arcos Dorados we are focused on providing a great customer experience in-store and in our mobile app," said Dan Gertsacov, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Arcos Dorados. "Salesforce will help us increase engagement with millions of our guests, have a complete view of the customer journey and an efficient communications solution to create personalized marketing messages and know our guests like never before."

"Organizations across Latin America are eager to improve customer experiences," said Enrique Ortegón, Salesforce General Manager for Latin America. "Marketing automation is key to driving personalized experiences and engaging audiences at scale. We are proud to support Arcos Dorados with the goal of deepening its relationships with each customer."

"We believe that every company is challenged with combining innovation, technology, data and software into compelling user experiences that support their business strategy," said Alexandre Arello, partner of Deloitte Brazil and Salesforce practice leader for Brazil. "Our job is to help Arcos Dorados think through its strategy and come up with an integrated solution, powered by Salesforce, that will guide them through the entire digital transformation."

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee in terms of systemwide sales and number of restaurants, operating the largest quick service restaurant ("QSR") chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, St. Croix, St. Thomas, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Company operates or franchises over 2,100 McDonald's-branded restaurants with over 90,000 employees and is recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Latin America. To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit, business consulting, financial advisory, risk management and tax consulting services to public and private clients in various sectors. We serve four out of five organizations listed by Fortune Global 500®, through a globally connected network of member firms in over 150 countries, bringing global class capacity, visions and high quality services to tackle the most complex challenges of clients' businesses. To learn more about how the 263,900 Deloitte professionals positively impact our clients, go to www.deloitte.com/about. In Brazil, where it operates since 1911, Deloitte is one of the market leaders, with its 5,500 professionals and with operations throughout the national territory, from 12 offices.

Deloitte refers to one or more entities of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a private, limited liability company, established in the United Kingdom ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent. DTTL (also called "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. See www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

