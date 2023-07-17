Salesforce Training & Consulting Unveils P3 Performance: Unlocking Untapped Potential for Salesforce-Adopting Sales Teams

P3 Performance

17 Jul, 2023, 07:15 ET

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Salesforce Training & Consulting, a firm specializing in creating custom training solutions for Salesforce, announced the launch of their new venture, P3 Performance.

P3 Performance works exclusively with companies that have deployed Salesforce for their sales teams but have yet to realize the uptick in business results they had initially hoped to achieve when moving to Salesforce.

"Companies worldwide have recognized the enormous power of Salesforce as the world's leading CRM program. Unfortunately, for many of them, the gap between what they had hoped to achieve and what they are currently seeing is massive," according to P3 Performance founder Mark Christie.

Adds Christie, a Certified Sales Cloud Consultant, "When companies decide to move to Salesforce, they're hoping for transformative outcomes, be it more sales, shorter sales cycles, improved win rates, or higher lead conversion. And yes, Salesforce can help deliver on all of those. But, without understanding why salespeople might want to use Salesforce, true digital transformation will always remain elusive."

P3 Performance's primary goal is to help sales teams achieve better business outcomes by using Salesforce more effectively. No easy task, P3 starts by taking a deeper look into their clients' three "P's" (hence the company name). "Salesforce Adoption is incredibly hard to achieve when you don't have alignment between your people, your processes and your Salesforce platform," adds Nicole Hutzul, the ProSell Practice Lead at P3 Performance. "Our ProSell program is designed to address these areas and foster both an awareness and desire among sales users to embrace the new way of doing things."

Part of the challenge is the clients themselves. "I've had countless conversations with Sales Leaders that have had low Salesforce adoption for years with minimal impact to their business, and they come to us looking for a one or two-hour training session on tips and tricks," says Christie. "Well, that's just not going to get it done. Real change requires much more than that. We've proven that our ProSell model is the solution."

About P3 Performance

P3 Performance, established in 2022, is an arm of Salesforce Training & Consulting, focusing on driving Salesforce Adoption and greater sales results for their clients' sales teams. With teams in Toronto, Canada, and certified training and adoption consultants in the US, Canada and Europe, P3 Performance will help you achieve true digital transformation with Salesforce.

About Salesforce Training & Consulting

Salesforce Training & Consulting, established in 2006, creates and delivers customized Salesforce Training content — workbooks, reference guides, tutorial videos, or guidance — for its clients. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Salesforce Training is the go-to choice for business leaders looking to do more with Salesforce.

P3 Performance
Salesforce Training

SOURCE P3 Performance

