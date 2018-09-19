Salesforce Transforms the Collaboration Suite--Introducing Quip Slides

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE :CRM ], the global leader in CRM, today announced Quip Slides, redefining the collaboration suite. With documents, spreadsheets, chat and now slides, Quip delivers a single canvas that empowers teams to collaborate and make decisions faster than ever. Additionally, with deeper Salesforce and third-party integrations with Box and Dropbox, teams can embed even more live data and tools within Quip.

"The introduction of Quip Slides is a game-changer for our customers," said Kevin Gibbs, co-founder & CEO, Quip. "Quip fuels a culture of action—combining documents, spreadsheets and now slides with chat, live data and AI—allowing our customers to work faster and be more productive."

"Customer experiences and employee experiences are demanding the same easy-to-use technology at work, that they already use at home," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director, IDC. "Quip's addition of Slides, new Live Apps and deeper Salesforce integrations are a significant step in delivering those experiences."

Transforming the Collaboration Suite

The collaboration suite has not kept pace with the way teams work today. Teams expect fully connected, always on, mobile-first experiences that enable them to work together, faster. Unfortunately, collaboration solutions have largely remained stagnant. They are still a collection of disparate, disconnected apps that are built primarily for the desktop, lack real-time data, and are highly ineffective in bringing teams together in any meaningful way -- leading to a heavier reliance on emails, attachments and content versioning that ultimately slows productivity. Unlike legacy collaboration suites of the past, Quip brings together documents, spreadsheets, chat and apps with live data into a single canvas—creating a culture of action that enables teams to work together, faster. Built mobile-first, new updates to Quip include slides, additional third-party Live Apps and deeper Salesforce integrations—transforming the modern collaboration suite.

Quip Slides empowers teams to create interactive, social presentations. Seventy-nine percent of slides created never see the big stage, instead they are used for internal meetings, managing projects and trainings1. Quip Slides was created with this in mind, featuring live Salesforce and third-party data, interactive prompts for feedback and insights powered by artificial intelligence—to move work forward, faster. Now with Quip Slides, teams can create presentations using:

Real-time Collaboration —Built-in chat, co-editing and commenting capabilities that enable teams to create version-free slides and presentations together, faster.

—Built-in chat, co-editing and commenting capabilities that enable teams to create version-free slides and presentations together, faster. Charting —Interactive charts connect to real-time data in Quip Spreadsheets and Salesforce Reports to keep Slides up-to-date, eliminating the drudgery of copy and pasting the latest data for every weekly meeting.

—Interactive charts connect to real-time data in Quip Spreadsheets and Salesforce Reports to keep Slides up-to-date, eliminating the drudgery of copy and pasting the latest data for every weekly meeting. Live Data —Embedded directly in Quip, data from Salesforce and third-party systems is presented through Live Apps, delivering up-to-date content within any slide.

—Embedded directly in Quip, data from Salesforce and third-party systems is presented through Live Apps, delivering up-to-date content within any slide. Interactive Feedback Prompts —Questions, polls and comment prompts can be embedded on any slide, enabling teams to engage audiences, get feedback and drive decisions quickly and interactively.

—Questions, polls and comment prompts can be embedded on any slide, enabling teams to engage audiences, get feedback and drive decisions quickly and interactively. Engagement Insights—Intelligently surface and measure engagement data—including which stakeholders have opened the presentation, which slides have the most engagement activity and where engagement decreases—within any presentation, empowering employees to make smarter and more informed decisions. Additionally, Einstein artificial intelligence delivers suggestions like who to follow up with to drive decision-making.

Partner-built Live Apps allow teams to embed third-party data and functionality into any Quip document or slide. New partner-built Live Apps include:

Box Files Viewer Live App —Enables users to embed specific Box files and folders directly into Quip documents to accelerate collaboration. With the Box Files Viewer Live App teams can access and manage key project files embedded directly within Quip mobile documents.

—Enables users to embed specific Box files and folders directly into Quip documents to accelerate collaboration. With the Box Files Viewer Live App teams can access and manage key project files embedded directly within Quip mobile documents. Dropbox Live App—Now users and teams can insert a Dropbox folder directly within Quip to better stay in flow. With Dropbox for Quip, users and teams can navigate through folders and subfolders, in order to easily view, open and download any of the files inside Dropbox.

Native integrations between Quip and Salesforce enable teams to embed documents and spreadsheets directly within the Sales Cloud Lightning or Service Cloud Lightning Consoles. Now workflows are streamlined, enabling sales reps and service agents alike to capture notes, ideas and analysis without transferring work between applications or windows.

Availability and Pricing

Quip Slides is generally available today with any Quip Business license, for $10 per user, per month or Quip Enterprise license, for $25 per user, per month.

per user, per month or Quip Enterprise license, for per user, per month. Engagement Insights for Quip Slides is generally available today. Einstein powered suggestions is expected to be generally available in early 2019.

The Box Files Viewer Live App is generally available in the AppExchange today. The Dropbox Live App will be generally available later this month in the AppExchange.

Native Quip and Salesforce Integrations for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud are currently in pilot and expected to be generally available in early 2019.

