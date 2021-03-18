Salesforce Vaccine Management Now Used by More Than 150 Government Agencies and Healthcare Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that more than 150 international, federal, state and local government agencies, and healthcare organizations, are using Salesforce technology for vaccine management and COVID-19 tracking.

"As global COVID-19 vaccination campaigns accelerate, supporting the 'last mile' of the vaccination journey is a very critical step," said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce. "This is a logistical, supply chain and accessibility challenge that technology is helping to solve and so far, we've been able to help millions of people get vaccinated."

Vaccine Cloud helps governments, public and private healthcare organizations, businesses, educational institutions and nonprofits design, build and manage vaccine programs at scale quickly. This includes delivering personalized communications campaigns and notifications, self-service registration and scheduling in multiple ways (such as online or over the phone), inventory management and administration, and public health outreach to help ensure equitable distribution. Salesforce technology is being used to help support organizations that reach more than 130 million people in the United States, and has helped drive the success of vaccine rollouts globally, such as:

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance: In mid-December, Salesforce and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance , announced they would collaborate to help Gavi in its efforts to provide equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines. The distribution effort, powered by Salesforce, has already started with Gavi well on its way to delivering at least two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021, including at least 1.3 billion doses for 92 lower- and middle-income countries around the globe. Details of the first round of allocations can be found here .





The Tableau COVID-19 Data Hub lets government agencies monitor COVID-19 spread and vaccine distribution for more than 245 million people in the United States. The Hub is designed to help give governments, businesses, humanitarian groups and other organizations the in-depth data visualizations they need to make effective decisions when it comes to COVID-19 management and vaccine distribution plans.

ABOUT VACCINE CLOUD

Vaccine Cloud is part of Salesforce's COVID-19 response technology solutions, which include vaccine inventory management, appointment scheduling, walkup registration, outcome monitoring, public health outreach and more with a single implementation. Vaccine Cloud is built to support the scale and speed that organizations need to effectively vaccinate their communities and was built consistent with Salesforce's ethical and humane use and privacy principles to ensure technology is applied equitably. Learn more about Vaccine Cloud here .

ABOUT TABLEAU COVID-19 DATA HUB

The Tableau COVID-19 Data Hub offers free, publicly available data and other resources designed to help people see and understand the pandemic's impact. People across the world and leaders from all sectors rely on the Hub's daily Global Tracker and real world solutions to make data-driven decisions that best serve their organization, communities, and families. Explore Tableau's COVID-19 Data Hub here .

ABOUT SALESFORCE

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

