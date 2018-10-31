Salesforce.org Acquires roundCorner

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce.org, a nonprofit social enterprise, today announced it has acquired roundCorner, which specializes in enterprise CRM solutions for nonprofits and other impact sectors.

"Through our technology, industry expertise and employee volunteerism, Salesforce.org is dedicated to empowering the social good sector," said Rob Acker, CEO, Salesforce.org. "Together, Salesforce.org and roundCorner will further power our community of customers with solutions to advance their missions."

roundCorner: An enterprise solution to transform the social impact sector

roundCorner, the first Salesforce.org Platinum App Partner for the nonprofit market in North America, offers technology solutions for enterprise nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions and foundations to become constituent-centric with products such as NGO Connect, Advancement Connect and Foundation Connect.

roundCorner empowers customers with fundraising and grants management built on Salesforce, so they can connect with each of their constituents from one single place.

In 2016, roundCorner joined Pledge 1% – a corporate philanthropy movement started by Salesforce, dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business.

Acquisition to accelerate innovation and impact for Salesforce.org's community

roundCorner technology will extend the power of Nonprofit Cloud, Education Cloud and Philanthropy Cloud as Salesforce.org continues to deliver solutions for fundraising, alumni and donor outreach.

Together, Salesforce.org and roundCorner will accelerate customers' impact in their communities, whether a nonprofit, educational institution or a foundation. By making a unified system for connecting fundraising, advancement and engagement systems, Salesforce.org and roundCorner will unlock new ways to connect to constituents and optimize existing technology solutions.

Details Regarding the Acquisition

The boards of directors of Salesforce.org and roundCorner have unanimously approved the acquisition.

About Salesforce.org

Everyone who wants to change the world should have the tools and technology to do so. Technology is the most powerful equalizer of our time, providing access to data, knowledge, and — above all — connections. Salesforce.org gets our technology in the hands of nonprofits, educational institutions, and philanthropic organizations so they can connect with others and do more good. As a social enterprise, the more missions our technology supports, the more we invest back into technology and communities, creating an endless circle of good. We're here to help; visit us at Salesforce.org .

SOURCE Salesforce.org

