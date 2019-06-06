Salesforce.org Announces New Grants to Fuel Education and Workforce Development in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce.org today announced $1.15 million in grants for Indianapolis Public Schools Education Foundation, in support of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), and for Ivy Tech Foundation, in support of Ivy Tech Community College, as part of the company's commitment to investing in Future Ready programs .

Expanding Partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools

Building on a strong partnership developed in the 2018-19 school year, Salesforce.org donated $650,000 to IPS. This grant will support three professional development pilot programs designed to increase principal effectiveness, improve new teachers' transition to the classroom and strengthen the support that district staff provides to individual schools—ultimately driving better results for students.

In 2018, Salesforce.org kicked off its partnership with IPS, donating $500,000 to provide a specialized IT education pathway for 137 students and three new computer labs with take-home devices. The partnership also supported the district's "3E's strategy" to ensure all IPS students graduate on time and were prepared to enroll in a two- or four-year college or university, gain employment at a livable wage, or enlist in the armed services.

"We are grateful and humbled by the generosity of Salesforce.org's investment in Indianapolis Public Schools," said IPS Interim Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. "Over the next year, this partnership with Salesforce.org will enable IPS to enact strategic human capital and talent management projects that will positively affect thousands of IPS educators and central services team members. We look forward to the collaboration ahead and are thankful for the continued support from Salesforce.org."

"As IPS's primary philanthropic partner, we are pleased to play a role in expanding Salesforce.org's investment in the district," said Stephannie Bailey, Indianapolis Public Schools Education Foundation Executive Director. "This significant financial commitment will allow the district to accelerate programming designed to attract, retain and empower educators and employee talent across IPS."

Investing in the Future Workforce of Indianapolis

Salesforce.org donated $500,000 to Ivy Tech, which they will use over two years to establish an Information Technology Career Development model that incorporates tailored career development support for IT students from enrollment through graduation to better prepare them for success in IT careers. This tailored career development support includes career coaching, soft-skill training and development, stackable credentials, tutoring, employer networking opportunities and designated lab space.

Last year, Salesforce.org funded 25 internships to support Ivy Tech's IvyWorks , in partnership with Indy Women in Tech (IWiT). IWiT is designed to help women who want to shift their careers, including stay-at-home mothers and women who want to increase skills and certifications in their current careers, earn a credential in Information Technology.

"As tech opportunities continue to grow in Indianapolis, Ivy Tech is committed to providing our students with the knowledge, skills and hands-on training needed for success," said Dr. Kathleen Lee, chancellor of Ivy Tech Indianapolis. "This investment from Salesforce.org will not only benefit students and faculty in Ivy Tech's IT programs, but also industry employers, strengthening Indiana's economy."

Commitment to Training the Workforce of the Future

Last month, Salesforce pledged to train one million Americans with the skills needed to succeed in the jobs of today and tomorrow. Salesforce offers training and reskilling opportunities through the following programs:

Trailhead : Salesforce's fun, online learning platform to learn hard and soft skills on Salesforce.

Futureforce : Salesforce's university recruiting and in-house internship program cultivates the next generation of talent through direct work experience.

Vetforce : Salesforce's job training and career accelerator program for military service members, veterans and spouses connects virtual learners to free training, classes and career opportunities in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Pathfinder Program : A four-month joint workforce training program with Deloitte, prepares participants for full-time jobs as certified Salesforce administrators and Salesforce developers.

Commitment to Indianapolis

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, has more than 37,000 employees worldwide and nearly 2,000 in Indianapolis. Salesforce is committed to giving back to the communities where employees live and work. In Indianapolis, Salesforce has partnered with leading organizations in the area to further develop technology talent including TechPoint, the IndyChamber and the Indiana Technology & Innovation Association. Additionally, Salesforce has committed to training 500 workers on Salesforce technology by 2020 through its Pathfinder program .

Salesforce Indianapolis employees have volunteered more than 250,000 hours at organizations including Indianapolis Public Schools, Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement. In addition, Salesforce.org has donated nearly $2 million in grants towards Indianapolis Public Schools, Ivy Tech and Techpoint Foundation for Youth.

"We're proud to support our local schools and partner with leaders who are creating change in our community," said Bob Stutz, CEO of Marketing Cloud and Chief Analytics Officer, Salesforce. "With innovative programs to support professional and IT development, we're empowering workforce of tomorrow with the skills needed to succeed."

About Salesforce.org

Salesforce.org was founded on the idea that the business of business is improving the state of the world. Founded on the 1-1-1 model, Salesforce.org gives back to the community to invest in education and workforce development to make sure youth are future ready. Effective as of June 3, 2019, Salesforce.org has been integrated into Salesforce as a new nonprofit and education vertical.

About Indianapolis Public Schools

The largest public school district in Indiana, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is an agile, innovative educational organization committed to academic excellence built through individualized, relationship-based learning. IPS empowers students to think critically, creatively and responsibly, to embrace diversity and pursue their dreams with purpose. Though the District covers 80 square miles, employs over 5,000 people, and serves more than 30,000 students, IPS is committed to serving individual students with what they need. Visit www.myips.org to learn more.

About the IPS Education Foundation

The Indianapolis Public Schools Education Foundation (IPSEF) seeks to secure and deploy resources to support Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) students, teachers and administrators across the District. As a mission-driven development organization, IPSEF brings fundraising expertise and capacity, thus allowing District administrators to focus on their core business — leadership in support of excellent teaching and learning. Visit www.ipsef.org to learn more.

About Ivy Tech Foundation

Founded in 1969, the Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. partners with donors to invest in Ivy Tech Community College students, faculty, and programs to build stronger communities and a better Indiana. Ivy Tech serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.

