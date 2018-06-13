Salesforce.org Announces Nonprofit Cloud, a Complete Solution Set Enabling Nonprofit Organizations to Power their Mission and Accelerate Impact

Nonprofits are facing ever-increasing pressure to quantify and demonstrate their effectiveness and impact, and deliver the personalized experiences that people have come to expect online, according to a study by the Johnson Center.

"People are getting involved with causes at an unprecedented rate and the demand for nonprofit programs and services is only going up," said Rob Acker, CEO, Salesforce.org. "That's why we're delivering Nonprofit Cloud, to provide a new set of solutions to uniquely enable nonprofits to accelerate their impact, and connect to their constituents in a whole new way."

Salesforce.org Goes All-In on Nonprofit Success

Nonprofit Cloud provides solutions across program management, fundraising, and engagement by combining Salesforce.org products with the industry-leading Salesforce products and the power of the Salesforce ecosystem and partners to address the challenges organizations face every day.

Salesforce.org first introduced solutions for nonprofits with Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP), and now the new Nonprofit Cloud provides a 360-degree view of every aspect of a nonprofit's mission--from donors and partners to programs and mission impact. Built on the #1 CRM platform, with input from more than 30,000 nonprofit Salesforce.org customers, Nonprofit Cloud is designed for flexibility, efficiency, and scale.

New Salesforce Einstein capabilities available in Nonprofit Cloud bring artificial intelligence to fundraising, reporting on mission impact and marketing engagement.

Einstein Analytics for Impact 1 will deliver insights that help nonprofits make smarter decisions about their programs. Nonprofits can take income data and cross it with program outcomes to get a full picture of how they're delivering on their mission.

will deliver insights that help nonprofits make smarter decisions about their programs. Nonprofits can take income data and cross it with program outcomes to get a full picture of how they're delivering on their mission. Einstein Opportunity Insights provides fundraisers with real-time insights on donation opportunities, allowing fundraisers to use time efficiently and maximize donor involvement. For example, a development director will know how likely a donation is to close based on past engagement and will get reminders to follow up with a prospect if needed.

provides fundraisers with real-time insights on donation opportunities, allowing fundraisers to use time efficiently and maximize donor involvement. For example, a development director will know how likely a donation is to close based on past engagement and will get reminders to follow up with a prospect if needed. Einstein Prediction Builder enables nonprofits to build AI models on any custom Salesforce field or object, and leverage data in Nonprofit Cloud to predict outcomes to determine an individual donor's propensity to give.

New features from Salesforce.org such as Lightning Batch Gift Entry2, make it quick and easy to enter gift data, leveraging the powerful Batch Data Import3 engine which has robust matching logic and allows for higher levels of customization.

And, Data Storage Optimizer4, a new product under the Nonprofit Cloud solution, enables nonprofits to easily access archived data, condensed and stored in a different part of the platform, to quickly create reports.

"Being able to track every element of a program, capture the difference a program is making, and identify areas that can be improved are crucial to delivering impact for all stakeholders," said Jan Kaderly, Vice President of Public Engagement and Digital Programs, Wildlife Conservation Society. "What Salesforce.org Nonprofit Cloud allows us to do is create personalized journeys for our constituents, understand what they care about, target engagements around their passions, and turn their passions into genuine impact."

New Resources to Advance Customer Success

With the Salesforce AppExchange and solutions built by ISVs, nonprofits have many choices for additional solutions that address their needs. Salesforce.org leverages all the resources in Salesforce Success Cloud and recommends the Salesforce partners that are most closely aligned with the unique needs of each organization.

Nonprofit Cloud Kits are packages of Salesforce.org and Salesforce.com products that are designed to simplify how nonprofits take the next step on their Nonprofit Cloud journey. This could mean a Kit for smaller organizations just getting started with Salesforce technology, or one for larger nonprofits investing heavily in their fundraising efforts.

Pricing and Availability

For more information on pricing and solution Kits, please visit: http://www.salesforce.org/nonprofitcloud

About Salesforce.org

Salesforce.org was founded on the idea that the business of business is improving the state of the world. Founded on the 1-1-1 model, Salesforce.org is now both a non-profit and a social enterprise that gives back to the community to invest in education to make sure youth are future ready.

Everyone who wants to change the world should have the tools and technology to do so. Technology is the most powerful equalizer of our time, providing access to data, knowledge, and--above all--connections. Salesforce.org gets technology in the hands of nonprofits, education institutions and philanthropic organizations so they can connect with others and do more good. As a social enterprise, the more missions the technology supports, the more the company invests back into technology and communities, creating an endless circle of good.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

