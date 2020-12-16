SalesHood and Winning by Design Launch Remote Selling Mastery Coaching Membership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesHood, the leading all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform, is partnering with Winning by Design, the highest-rated sales training company on G2, to jointly offer Remote Selling Mastery Coaching Memberships for sales and customer success teams.

"We're excited about our partnership with Winning by Design. Together, we're launching the Remote Selling Mastery Coaching Membership to bring to market an innovative and proven way to scale how remote teams train, coach and sell virtually," says Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood.

Winning by Design's new Remote Selling Mastery Coaching Membership is created specifically for companies with distributed, remote teams to close more deals faster and boost revenue attainment by learning how to master remote and asynchronous selling. The coaching videos and collaborative exercises are based on Winning By Design's Sales as a Science Methodology.

"Revenue teams are improving sales velocity and win rates by incorporating remote and asynchronous selling strategies and skills," says Dominique Levin, Co-CEO of Winning by Design. "Today's sellers have a unique opportunity to help customers make better and faster buying decisions by using these modern skills."

Winning by Design's Coaching Memberships include coaching videos for self-paced work, exercises for practicing new skills, completion tracking to help learners stay on track, coaching tips for managers, and outcome tracking to correlate skills with results.

What's included in The Remote Selling Mastery Coaching Membership:

Over 40 on-demand coaching videos

Coaching Huddles include Prospecting, Diagnosing, Prescribing, and Committing

30 deal exercises, including collaborative virtual role-plays

Pre-packaged Coaching Huddles for front-line managers

Learning Paths to curate custom schedules Peer competition and leaderboards

Completion tracking

Correlation analysis

Prescriptive coaching in Salesforce CRM and Microsoft Dynamics

Similar to Netflix, new content will be released regularly and is included with the membership. Content is available on web and mobile. https://saleshood.com/remote-selling-training/

About SalesHood

SalesHood is the leading purpose-built Sales Enablement Platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. SalesHood's all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform is an award-winning B2B sales tool designed for remote revenue teams to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Demandbase, DOMO, Drift, FinancialForce, Omada Health, Nuance Communications, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Tealium, TriNet, UnitedWay and Yext use SalesHood to quickly impact revenue outcomes. Learn more at https://www.saleshood.com.

About Winning by Design

Over 500 hyper-growth companies, as well as Fortune 500 organizations, have already benefited from Winning by Design's modern Sales as a Science approach, including Adobe, Adyen, AmberRoad, Asana, BounceX, Bynder, Conga, CultureAmp, Fortinet, FreshDesk, LiftOff, Outreach, Resultados Digitais (Brazil), RingCentral, Rydoo, Tradeshift (Denmark) and many others. Winning by Design is the highest-rated training company on G2. In addition to coaching subscriptions, Winning by Design helps its clients design, build and scale revenue organizations through playbooks, organization design and revenue enablement consulting. Learn more at www.winningbydesign.com.

