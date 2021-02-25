Saleshood Named as Top 25 Best Sales Products of 2021 by G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saleshood, the all-in-one sales enablement platform, was recognized among the Top 25 Best Sales Products 2021, Highest Satisfaction Products 2021 and overall Best Software Products 2021 by G2, the world's leading business solution review platform.

The awards, spanning the categories of Sales Enablement, Sales Coaching, Sales Training and Onboarding as well as Sales Performance Management, include:

While being recognized among G2's Best Software for 2021, Saleshood also announces launch of automated badging and LinkedIn sharing of achievements.

Best Software Products 2021

Top 25 Best Sales Products 2021

Top 50 Highest Satisfaction Products 2021

Overall Leader in Sales Enablement (Winter 2021)

High Performer Enterprise (Winter 2021)

Leader Enterprise (Winter 2021)

Best Support Enterprise (Winter 2021)

Best Estimated ROI Enterprise (Winter 2021)

Momentum Leader (Winter 2021)

Leader Mid-Market (Winter 2021)

Users Most Likely To Recommend (Winter 2021)

Here are some excerpts of what our customers say about Saleshood on G2:

"Exceptional Learning and Enablement platform! It provides valuable features that can be leveraged at different stages of training and development for internal employees and external channel partners." - Sage Intacct

"Saleshood is THE way to train and onboard remotely, at scale." - Tealium

"The flexibility of tools that we can leverage makes it easy to train and keep your team up to date on sales plays, trainings, etc - whether it is a pitch practice or a new product value statement. The ability to track watches and integration with Salesforce, help make it a home run for enablement leaders." - PowerSchool

"Love how easy Saleshood is to use and send trainings out to our team. The collaborative and scorecard functionality makes it super easy to do certifications. All of these features in one easy to use, mobile platform has been a game changer for us." - Zenefits

Saleshood continues to release regular product updates and market innovations to its award-winning sales enablement platform. With engagement and collaboration being a top priority for remote teams, Saleshood just released some new advanced gamification and badging: Direct integration with LinkedIn profiles to share progress and certification completions, new custom branding and automated badging rules.

"We're excited to be helping our customers enable their remote teams to collaborate asynchronously by learning, coaching and selling from each other," says Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Saleshood. "Our latest gamification and badging innovations bring recognition to individuals and teams who are achieving learning and revenue growth goals."

The year ahead will prove to be the year of sales enablement. More companies will invest in technology and resources to enable their teams to perform better. Decision-makers will expect to see value in their investments by correlating enablement activity with sales performance data. Since buyers are still not returning to the office, the sales process will continue to be digital with a rise in buyer enablement and digital sales rooms. Expect to see Saleshood leading the way with its purpose-built, all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform.

About Saleshood

Saleshood is the leading all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. The Saleshood Sales Enablement Platform is a B2B sales tool designed for remote teams and is proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Successful hyper-growth companies like Demandbase, DOMO, Drift, FinancialForce, Omada Health, Nuance Communications, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Tealium, TriNet, UnitedWay and Yext use Saleshood to boost growth and revenue outcomes.

For more information, please visit saleshood.com

