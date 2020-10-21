SalesHood Welcomes Dan Dal Degan to the Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesHood, the leading Sales Enablement Platform, today announced that Dan Dal Degan, Operating Executive at Marlin Equity Partners, is joining its Board of Directors. Dan Dal Degan (DDD) brings significant SaaS-industry leadership and go-to-market and M&A experience to SalesHood. DDD has a lengthy track record of accelerated revenue growth at some of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing SaaS companies.

"We're delighted to have DDD join SalesHood's Board of Directors," said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "Dan believed in the SalesHood vision from day one by joining us as an early investor and advisor. His amazing insights and instincts to create and dominate emerging software categories, like sales enablement, will help SalesHood propel into our next phase of growth."

DDD brings with him more than three decades of software sales and leadership experience, most recently as the CEO of SpringCM, which was acquired by DocuSign in 2018 for $270 million. DDD played an instrumental role in SpringCM's acquisition by helping to fast-track the company's revenue, customer and employee base. Earlier in his career, DDD was one of the first 100 employees at Salesforce and is recognized for his sales leadership and successes in Marc Benioff's book "Behind the Cloud."

"I'm excited to be joining SalesHood at this time as a member of the board," said Dan Dal Degan. "SalesHood is the authoritative voice of innovation and technology in the fast-growing sales enablement software category. Together, with our amazing customers and community, we're revolutionizing the way remote revenue teams learn, coach and sell to boost sales productivity."

SalesHood is the leading all-in-one Sales Enablement Platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. The SalesHood Sales Enablement Platform is a B2B sales tool designed for remote teams and proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Successful hyper-growth companies like Demandbase, DocuSign, DOMO, Omada Health, Nuance, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Tealium, Trinet, UnitedWay and Yext use SalesHood to boost growth and impact revenue outcomes. For more information about SalesHood, visit us at https://saleshood.com/

