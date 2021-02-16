SalesLoft Announces First Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Cherie Caldwell as the company's first Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I).

Caldwell will join the SalesLoft Executive Leadership Team to shape, drive, and execute the company's ongoing D&I strategy. As part of her role, she will lead SalesLoft Cares, a company-wide initiative that builds upon SalesLoft's strong existing culture to foster a more inclusive world. Caldwell will be a key sponsor of SalesLoft's Employee Resource Groups to advance and champion DE&I initiatives across Black, LGBTQ+, and female Lofters. She will also promote awareness and education programming, and encourage engagement within SalesLoft's communities.

Caldwell joins SalesLoft with more than two decades of experience working with Fortune 100 corporations and startups, leading successful workforce adoption that drove exponential growth. Previously, Caldwell served in leadership roles at Comcast NBCUniversal, The Home Depot, and Delta Air Lines.

"These last 12 months, as challenging as they were at times, have been full of growth for SalesLoft, especially around our DE&I commitment," said Rob Forman, Co-founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer at SalesLoft. "SalesLoft is dedicated to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Cherie and to support her as she executes on our D&I strategy, and helps us build upon the grassroots efforts in the organization."

Caldwell holds Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument, and PROSCI Change Management certifications. She is an active advocate of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Cool Girls, whose mission is to empower local girls by breaking the cycle of poverty, low self-esteem, and inspiring them to change their world. She is also a co-founder of the Black Women's Career Council.

"It's incredibly important to me that I'm working for a company that's open and ready to lead the way when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion. That's why I'm thrilled to join SalesLoft," said Caldwell. "I look forward to partnering with leaders across the organization to launch initiatives that create meaningful change."

Caldwell represents SalesLoft on Metro Atlanta Chamber's (MAC's) "ATL Action For Racial Equity," a multi-year effort through which the company is coming together with other Atlanta-based businesses to address systemic racism, inequity, and immobility.

Caldwell also joins SalesLoft after an explosive year of company growth. In January, the company announced it raised $100 million at a $1.1 billion valuation. Since last year's fund raise, the company has more than doubled recurring revenue and established itself as the only complete provider of Sales Engagement in the market.

Read more about Cherie Caldwell and SalesLoft's commitment to DE&I, here.

About SalesLoft

SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit https://salesloft.com.

Media Contact:

Maggy McGloin

Kickstand Communications for SalesLoft

804-512-7245

[email protected]

Related Images

salesloft.png

SalesLoft

SalesLoft the Only Complete Sales Engagement Platform

SOURCE SalesLoft