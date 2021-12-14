Salesloft Introduces AI-Powered Buyer Sentiment and Intent in the Modern Revenue Workspace™

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Salesloft , the provider of the leading sales engagement platform, announced two major innovations to the Modern Revenue Workspace™. The new email capabilities and enhanced integrated workflows will connect buyer intent, sentiment, and sellers' ability to take action, all within the Modern Revenue Workspace. Salesloft also announced the launch of its new European data center based in Germany.

"By surfacing AI-driven insights in the workflow, our customers can prospect with the right message, and easily add stakeholders to buyer groups," said Ellie Fields, Chief Product Officer for Salesloft. "Buyer sentiment helps sales teams connect the dots between messaging and positive replies. This also helps sellers identify objections at a glance so they can address them quickly. Sellers can adjust sentiment according to their read of the situation, and managers get the data they need to close more deals."

Email Sentiment is a new innovation using machine learning based on B2B sales email replies. Salesloft has trained the model to speak the language of B2B sales to identify real positive buying intent. With this powerful technology, sales reps can measure the level of email personalization that optimizes positive reply rates; determine which templates and snippets are generating the most positive replies; and managers can uncover the objections sellers are running into the most, in order to coach them on how to expertly handle.

Salesloft is also adding two new integrated workflows to enable strong team collaboration in the Modern Revenue Workspace.

Add to Cadence from Deals allows sales reps who have a stalled deal to cycle that prospect back into a Cadence, where the prospect could be further nurtured by the seller or their SDR. .

"I'm looking forward to having the team utilize Email Sentiment because they will continue to learn what messaging is working," said Caroline Kinlin, VP of Marketing at Varonis. "It will provide a big benefit, and I'm happy to see it coming!"

"Right now, we're looking at our reply rate to know what's working and what's not, when some of those replies could actually be negative ones," said Samed Hasaj, Marketing Operations Manager at Advanced. "Having Email Sentiment for reporting afterward will help us identify what is actually working within these same cadences and emails."

These innovations are the latest in Salesloft's continued investment in AI and machine learning capabilities. The industry-leading Deal Engagement Score utilizes machine learning to offer frontline managers a powerful, quantitative and unbiased way to prioritize deals based on the calculation of more than 30 data elements captured across Cadence and Deals. By pairing this score with feedback from sales reps, managers and salespeople can decide which deals are most likely to close and which need the most attention.

Salesloft has made significant investments in supporting EU-based organizations. The launch of Salesloft's European data center is an important next step in this investment, and allows Salesloft to meet the needs of EU-based organizations that have data residency policies by ensuring their customer data stays on the continent. The data center is particularly important for enterprises and companies in more heavily regulated industries and reinforces Salesloft's strong commitment to data privacy and security. Customers are already using the new infrastructure and it will soon be the primary data center for all new EU-based customers.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

