Salesloft Launches Command Center to Operationalize Revenue Insights

New analytics dashboard gives revenue leaders visibility into revenue operations and performance; new AI insights act as agents to take action on deal gaps and opportunities

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced the global rollout of Command Center , the new home base for revenue and operations leaders. Command Center uses Conductor AI , the platform's proprietary AI engine, to extract and analyze data from within the sales workflow across all in-flight deals and transform it into revenue insights that drive immediate actions to improve deal outcomes.

"Most business reporting is done in the rearview mirror, showing what happened last year, last quarter, or last month. Salesloft's new Command Center tells revenue leaders what's happening now, in the quarter, and how to change it," said Ellie Fields, chief product and engineering officer at Salesloft. "Command Center allows sales and operations leaders to get insights and drive action directly with sellers, and they can see the outcomes of that pivot in the same quarter. We're making the promise of dynamic analytics, insights, and smarter and faster actions a reality for revenue organizations."

Command Center allows revenue leaders to keep track of performance and visualize insights across key sales stages – all in one place. It further enables leaders to create action items for sales teams in Salesloft Rhythm , their prioritized workflow. With the launch of Command Center, Salesloft has added three new AI insights to its platform, which function as AI agents to help revenue leaders identify and take action on gaps and areas of opportunity within the sales pipeline based on customer-specific historical and real-time data:

The Objection Handling agent uses seller performance metrics (like objection handling and win rates) to notify managers of employees who may be in need of coaching to sharpen their skills and improve outcomes.





agent uses seller performance metrics (like objection handling and win rates) to notify managers of employees who may be in need of coaching to sharpen their skills and improve outcomes. The Stalled Deals agent uses deal progression data (like average sales cycle length and win rates) to flag deals that have stagnated so sellers can take action to move the process forward before it's too late.





agent uses deal progression data (like average sales cycle length and win rates) to flag deals that have stagnated so sellers can take action to move the process forward before it's too late. The Signal Conversion agent highlights how timely activation of a Highspot or Seismic Play can improve prospecting outcomes, prompting teams to enable or adopt Plays that ensure sellers are engaging with high-potential buyers who are more likely to convert.

In the coming months, the company will continue rolling out additional AI insights extracted from Salesloft's powerful data model, connecting more insights from the entire customer lifecycle to precise seller actions.

Salesloft customers who participated in the early access program are already providing positive feedback. "Command Center looks really good. Salesloft has thought about the questions before I've asked," said Salesloft customer Matthew Leadbeater, Head of Sales Optimisation, Experian UK. "It's nice to see them designing solutions around how sales teams really operate. I am particularly excited about the Stalled Deals AI agent. Command Center will also help us identify and prioritize coaching opportunities for our team. These are the types of continued innovations that allow us to take the right actions to get deals done."

In addition to the launch of Command Center and AI insights, Salesloft also announced the following enterprise-grade platform updates:

Enhanced analytics and reporting including configurable metrics and improved outcomes reporting for Salesloft Cadences and Plays

and Improvements to the Play creation process including new task types to enhance classification capabilities (e.g., calendar block, deal reviews, etc.) and the ability to create multiple actions from a signal

Expanded multi-language support for Conversations transcriptions in Danish, Portuguese, Swedish, Vietnamese, Polish, Romanian, Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian

Command Center is immediately available to all new customers and will roll out to existing customers throughout the month of November. To learn more about Command Center and all other new features and updates available in Salesloft, visit our innovation hub .

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

Media contact:

Leah Ward

Senior Director, Content + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Salesloft Inc.