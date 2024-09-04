Salesloft Named A Leader in Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024 Analyst Report

Salesloft top-ranked in strategy and received the highest possible scores in 14 criteria

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024.

In the inaugural report for Revenue Orchestration Platforms, Forrester evaluated 12 of the most significant providers based on 29 criteria across three categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence. Salesloft was top-ranked in the Strategy category and received the highest possible scores in the Market Presence category and in 14 criteria, including coaching, interaction execution, prospecting workflow, content generation, and third-party signals integration.

"After working with thousands of the most demanding brands, we know what it takes to help customers drive durable revenue growth, and it will not come from listening to conversations, AI-powered forecasting, or focusing on intent data alone," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft. "This market is fast-paced with AI-powered innovation, and it is key to partner with a provider that has the right vision and strategy for bringing these capabilities together in a unified solution to deliver a durable revenue engagement model. Salesloft is that partner. Our industrial-strength platform helps customers operationalize success by driving radical repeatability and consistency across all go-to-market functions, from first touch to renewal. Empowering users with prescriptive actions within adaptive AI-driven workflows is the key to unlocking productivity and efficient growth. The value customers extract from their use of our platform is how we measure our success. The fact that we have some of the largest and most well respected companies in the world standardized on our platform, in addition to Forrester recognizing us as a leader, validates and solidifies Salesloft's position as an innovator in revenue technology."

According to the Forrester report, "Salesloft connects sellers and leaders to insights and action." The report went on to state that "Salesloft is a great fit for companies prioritizing a unified platform experience for their frontline teams and looking for actionable guidance to drive resource performance and productivity."

"Prior to Salesloft, the ability to track more effectively how we're targeting new clients and the progress we're making, where the roadblocks are, who's talking to whom – these things were literally managed in an Excel file and it was just impossible keeping track of it," said Andrew Boocock, HBX Group's Head of Sales for APAC. "Now we have reporting, standardized processes across business-as-usual account management and acquisition, and management of not only front-line teams, but also of regions to get clear visibility of where we are today."

The recognition from Forrester follows a period of significant growth and momentum for the company. In February 2024, Salesloft acquired Drift , the buyer experience and Conversational AI company. Drift was also named a leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, Q1 2024.

In G2's Summer Reports, Salesloft was recognized as a leader in enterprise technology for Conversation Intelligence, Sales Engagement, Sales Coaching, Sales Performance Management, Buyer Intent Data Providers, and Chatbot Platforms. The company was also named a leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms Vendor Assessment (doc # US52317324, June 2024), and was named to the Constellation™ ShortList for Revenue Platforms for Q3 2024. Salesloft was further recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner®Hype Cycles™ for Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024 1 and Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization in the Communications Industry 2 (research accessible to Gartner subscribers only).

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

