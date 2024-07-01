Salesloft Named Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms

Salesloft also recognized as a Sample Vendor in the GartnerⓇ Hype Cycle™ for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , provider of the only Revenue Orchestration Platform that prioritizes, automates, and recommends actions to help revenue teams close more business, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52317324, June 2024).

The 2024 IDC MarketScape report evaluated nine providers that help businesses gather, analyze, and leverage data related to their revenue-generating activities. Features of a revenue intelligence platform include (but are not limited to): data integration, analytics and reporting, automation, predictive analytics, forecasting, conversational intelligence, deal and opportunity insights, and real time guidance and notifications. Salesloft was positioned in the Leaders category.

"We believe being named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment further validates that the solutions we are innovating and delivering to the market provide highly valuable data-backed insights that allow revenue teams to make better and more informed decisions," said Salesloft CEO David Obrand. "Salesloft's revenue intelligence capabilities simplify the sales process, enabling our customers to close deals more efficiently and drive consistent and predictable revenue growth."

"Revenue intelligence platforms have become essential for go-to-market teams that are looking to transform data into actionable insights," says Michelle Morgan, research manager, Sales Force Productivity and Performance at IDC. "These platforms offer unparalleled insights, enabling teams to make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and ultimately drive sustainable growth in today's competitive market."

Salesloft Recognized by Gartner

Gartner published its Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024* research on June 17. Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.*

According to Gartner, "Revenue and sales technologies have been fuel-injected by GenAI's arrival, both alone and as an accelerant for all AI techniques. Sales operations leaders can use this research to evaluate emerging and evolving technologies that enhance customer experience and release sellers to high-value actions."

Salesloft was acknowledged as a Sample Vendor in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024 report for three categories: Generative AI for Sales, Revenue Intelligence, and Sales Engagement Applications. The report states that Generative AI for Sales was noted to have a transformational benefit priority falling under two to five years of mainstream adoption; Revenue Intelligence was noted to have a moderate benefit priority falling under two to five years of mainstream adoption; and Sales Engagement was noted to have a high benefit priority falling in less than two years of mainstream adoption.

This news comes on the heels of Salesloft's recent launch of its AI-powered signal-based selling capabilities, which allow customers to ingest recommended content from Drift , their own proprietary systems, and third-party systems to deliver a more tailored end-customer buying experience. The breadth and depth of these signals – and the intelligence they provide – help customers drive a more holistic and effective go-to-market motion.

The full IDC MarketScape report is available for IDC clients of the service here . The Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2024 research is available here (for Gartner subscribers only).

