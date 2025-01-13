Salesloft Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Sales Engagement Applications for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects deep customer trust and Salesloft's ongoing commitment to driving results

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, is proud to be recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction in the December 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Sales Engagement Applications. Salesloft is the only vendor to earn this recognition for the second consecutive year. We believe this distinction highlights its ongoing commitment to customer success and its ability to deliver impactful solutions.

This recognition is based on feedback and ratings from 179 verified end users as of October 31, 2024. Customers described Salesloft as a "must-have tool" with a "user-friendly, intuitive interface" that provides the visibility needed to align on goals and improve performance.

"Our customers' success is our success," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft. "Being named Customers' Choice for the second year in a row is a true honor for us. We believe this recognition is a direct result of the outcomes our users achieve every day with Salesloft. It drives us to continue innovating and delivering the solutions that help our customers navigate today's challenging buying climate and drive durable revenue growth."

Salesloft's customer base includes some of the world's most demanding companies, and their feedback is key to shaping the platform's growth. Below are a few customer comments that contributed to this recognition:

"The Salesloft team is easy to reach and quick to communicate/respond. They have provided support in every instance it has been needed, as well as friendly (not pushy) advice about the products. They take a consultative approach and offer multiple avenues to support onboarding and ongoing training for users." – VP Sales, Software Company FULL REVIEW

"Very user-friendly, easy to navigate, intuitive interface. Salesloft has transformed my outreach with its automation features, especially with the help of Rhythm and cadences. A must-have tool for a sales professional. Rhythm and Cadence have enhanced my outreach and follow-ups. The reporting and analytics tools are helping me understand my activity and progress and what needs to improve. Integrations with my G calendar and Zoom is seamless." – Business Development Associate, Telecom Company FULL REVIEW

"The engagement insights provided by the platform are extremely helpful in helping us identify gaps in our sales strategy. These metrics give users and managers the visibility they need to align on our goals and improve performance to meet those goals." – Sales Engagement Strategist, Software Company FULL REVIEW

Salesloft's capabilities extend beyond sales engagement, delivering a comprehensive Revenue Orchestration Platform that activates buyer signals across the entire sales ecosystem. With this visibility, organizations can respond quickly and strategically to maximize opportunities at every stage of the revenue cycle. Recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Orchestration Platforms, Q3 2024 , Salesloft is distinguished for integrating AI-powered workflows and prescriptive tools that help teams prioritize high-value activities. From first touch to renewal and upsell, Salesloft helps businesses stay ahead of the complexities of modern B2B sales and replicate success across teams, driving measurable results at scale.

"Thank you to all our customers who shared their feedback," Obrand concluded. "Your insights help us to build the tools that help you drive sustainable growth, deliver value, and create exceptional experiences for your buyers."

About Salesloft

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

