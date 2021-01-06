SalesLoft Valued at $1.1 Billion After $100 Million Equity Investment

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the #1 Sales Engagement platform, today announced it has raised $100 million at a $1.1 billion valuation, bringing total funding to $245 million. Owl Rock Capital led the round with participation from Insight Partners, HarbourVest, and Emergence.

Since last year's fund raise, the company has more than doubled recurring revenue and established itself as the only complete provider of Sales Engagement in the market. SalesLoft was named a leader in Sales Engagement in "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020 , " having the highest scores in more categories and criteria than any other provider.

The Sales Engagement market is growing at a historic pace, fueled by the transformation to digital selling, and has attracted nearly half a billion dollars in funding in the last six months.

SalesLoft was recently ranked as the #1 Sales Engagement provider on G2 for the 10th consecutive quarter. According to customer reviews, SalesLoft is faster to implement, delivers higher adoption, drives faster ROI, and offers higher customer satisfaction than other top-rated platforms.

"Our goal is and always will be to help our customers win," said Kyle Porter, CEO SalesLoft. "This year has accelerated the need for revenue teams across all industries to transform through a digital selling strategy. SalesLoft is a crucial technology for sales teams to perform at their highest potential."

SalesLoft's customers include tech giants such as Google, LinkedIn, Slack, Shopify, Dell, and Cisco, as well as industry leaders 3M, Cargill, and S&P.

The recent launch of Coach to Close highlights the company's unique approach as the only platform integrating the three most critical solutions for digital selling - Cadence for building pipeline and managing customer communications, Conversations for analyzing call recordings and meetings, and Deals for managing opportunities.

"We know which sales activities lead to the best revenue outcomes," continued Porter. "Our data science team is bringing insights and best practices into the platform to tee up next best actions and benefit our customers."

SalesLoft will use this funding to continue transforming the sales industry and helping the world's companies sell more successfully. This includes investing in new vertical markets, AI/ML-driven insights and product innovation, and further international expansion.

In addition to being ranked the highest in customer satisfaction, SalesLoft is committed to excellence in organizational health and being a top place to work. The company has won many accolades for its culture, including:

3-time #1 Best Place to Work in Atlanta

#6 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor

Inc. Best Workplaces 2020

#10 Best Company Culture by Comparably

Great Place to Work by Fortune

SalesLoft is the provider of the #1 Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces.

