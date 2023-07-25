SalesMail® innovates to personalize digital experiences for Multifamily, Senior Living operators

Personalized video app drives outcomes for sales, staffing, and resident retention teams

DAPHNE, Ala., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesMail, a leading personalized video platform, recently enhanced its feature set to meet the evolving needs of multifamily and senior living operators seeking to more deeply personalize the digital experience for residents, prospects, and new-hire candidates.

Trusted by 10,000+ senior living and multifamily professionals in North America, SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone, desktop, and CRM for a variety of communications. Users report they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster.

For multifamily and senior living organizations, humanizing the customer experience is a growing challenge in the presence of widespread automation and AI.

SalesMail personalizes automated/self-serve processes by providing more personal interactions, building deeper human connections, and driving greater differentiation from competing properties (see an example).

Today, typical users of the SalesMail video app include sales leaders; centralized leasing managers; resident retention teams; and hiring/staffing executives. A nearly flawless App Store rating reflects the ease-of-use and tangible benefits SalesMail users experience every day.

SalesMail CEO and Founder Walt Armentrout says:

"The world is evolving quickly, and it's our job to empower our partners to adapt and meet new challenges. We like to think of our mission as personalizing experiences that are embedded in automated, digital processes. While senior living and multifamily operators are leveraging technology to operate with greater cost efficiency, we're helping them maintain a customer-centric experience. SalesMail is one of the simplest and most effective tools for driving high personalization across the digital landscape."

Reid Gilbert, SalesMail VP of Marketing, adds:

"What's most noticeable is that our business partners show improved metrics in lead-to-tour and tour-to-close ratios. And those using SalesMail in their hiring process report fewer interview no-shows. It's proof that making authentic, human connections drives better business outcomes."

Popular SalesMail use-cases include prospect outreach, tour confirmations, virtual tours, nurture messaging, resident communications, interview reminders, and much more.

Key SalesMail features include custom branding; two-way engagement; evergreen "Favorite" videos; set-it-and-forget-it videos; customized call-to-action buttons; robust reporting; and strategic platform integrations. New features include a QR code generator; a call-to-action library; and closed caption/subtitles.

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, staffing, and other markets. Learn more and request information at salesmail.com. SalesMail is available for iOS, Android, and desktop.

