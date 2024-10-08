SalesMail to debut new AI features at SMASH, OPTECH industry conferences

Enhanced performance, productivity, ease-of-use highlight benefits for users

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesMail, the #1 personalized video platform in senior living and multifamily, recently added AI functionality to its mobile and desktop applications.

The flagship app of HeartLegacy LLC, SalesMail will demo its AI at the SMASH Conference in Las Vegas, October 14th – 16th, 2024 and the OPTECH Conference and Expo in National Harbor, MD, October 21st – 22nd, 2024.

With the goal of improving user performance and delivering higher levels of productivity, SalesMail AI doubles-down on the app's core strength: ease of use.

Through collaboration with its users to identify key needs, SalesMail's AI functionality includes:

AI Intro Text : automatically generates compelling, personalized email intro text that encourages recipients to watch videos; designed to capture attention, drive more views, and save time. Users can edit text or toggle-off this feature.





: automatically generates compelling, personalized email intro text that encourages recipients to watch videos; designed to capture attention, drive more views, and save time. Users can edit text or toggle-off this feature. AI Video Naming : automatically generates a name/label for each new video and all past videos; provides better organization, allowing users to easily locate and re-use their best videos. Users can edit video names as needed.





: automatically generates a name/label for each new video and all past videos; provides better organization, allowing users to easily locate and re-use their best videos. Users can edit video names as needed. Multilanguage Translation : automatically recognizes the spoken language and generates all related content in the same language (captions, intro text, etc.); produces transcripts in seventy-five languages, allowing recipients to read transcripts in their language of choice.

HeartLegacy/SalesMail CEO and Co-founder Walt Armentrout says:

"Our goal with AI is to help SalesMail users save time and get better results. To learn how we could add value, we consulted with our partners about the overall SalesMail experience. With that feedback, we designed a few enhancements to reinforce the ease-of-use our customers prize as a primary benefit of the app."

Trusted by senior living and multifamily professionals since 2019, SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone, desktop, and CRM.

Users report they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster. A nearly flawless App Store rating reflects the ease-of-use and tangible benefits SalesMail users experience daily.

SalesMail's primary use-case is generating and converting tours, providing an average 5x return on investment. Operators using SalesMail report higher levels of occupancy and retention through personalized video communications with prospects and residents.

For more information:

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, and other markets.

Users of the SalesMail app include sales leaders, centralized leasing and property managers, resident retention teams, and hiring directors. Popular use-cases include prospect outreach, tour confirmations, virtual tours, nurture messaging, resident communications, interview reminders, auto-responders, and much more. Learn more and request a demo at salesmail.com.

