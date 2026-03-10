SalesNow Launches Japan Company Database for Overseas Companies Entering the Japanese Market

— Supporting market entry and outbound sales in Japan with data on over 14 million Japanese companies —

TOKYO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesNow launches a B2B data service for overseas companies planning sales activities and market entry into Japan. The service provides access to a comprehensive Japan company database covering more than 14 million Japanese companies and organizations nationwide.

Depending on sales and prospecting use cases, SalesNow offers the following three delivery options:

A list of Japanese companies, deliverable within one business day

A cloud-based application for searching and analyzing Japanese company data

API access for integration with Salesforce, CRM platforms, and internal systems

The service is designed primarily for overseas SaaS companies, IT vendors, consulting firms, and manufacturers looking to build prospect lists, support outbound sales, and execute B2B go-to-market strategies in Japan.

Pricing for the service starts at $5,000 per year. Final pricing and data specifications vary depending on selected data fields, update frequency, and intended use cases.

— Background —

While Japan is one of the largest and most attractive markets in the world, it is also highly fragmented, with a complex industry structure and a vast number of companies.

For many overseas businesses, accessing reliable and up-to-date B2B data on Japanese companies has long been a major challenge, especially during the early stages of market research and outbound sales planning.

Leveraging its experience operating one of the largest Japan company databases for domestic users, SalesNow is expanding its data platform to support overseas companies with sales intelligence and B2B data infrastructure for entering and scaling in the Japanese market.

— Use Cases and Data Overview —

The Japan company data provided by SalesNow includes essential B2B information required for sales, prospecting, and CRM data enrichment, such as company names, locations, industries, employee size, contact information, and official websites.

This data can also be used to analyze market characteristics unique to Japan, including company structures and geographic distribution across industries and regions.

SalesNow's B2B data supports a wide range of go-to-market and sales intelligence use cases in the Japanese market, including:

Market analysis by industry and region

CRM and sales system data enrichment via API or data integration

Foundational data for AI agents and AI-driven sales workflows

Building target account lists for market entry into Japan

Executing outbound sales to Japanese companies (BDR/SDR)

Data partnerships with global B2B database providers seeking Japan coverage

Among SalesNow's customers are:

GMO Payment Gateway

LY Corporation

One of the Largest Company Databases in Japan Supporting B2B Sales Globally

SalesNow is an AI-powered company database platform that covers more than 14 million companies and organizations across Japan. The platform provides accurate and up-to-date B2B data that supports sales teams across all stages of the sales process, helping organizations improve productivity and decision-making in their go-to-market activities.

Based on a comparative study conducted by an independent third-party research organization in Japan, SalesNow ranked No. 1 in both:

Total number of companies covered in a corporate database

Overall company coverage across Japan

This reinforces SalesNow's position as Japan's leading company database platform.

By leveraging AI-driven data utilization, the platform enables sales teams to increase operational efficiency, improve targeting accuracy, and drive scalable B2B sales performance in the Japanese market.

Official website: https://top.salesnow.jp/

About SalesNow

SalesNow is an AI-powered B2B company data platform with the mission of empowering every sales team to succeed.

The company provides a comprehensive Japan company database that helps sales organizations improve productivity through accurate, scalable, and actionable data.

Service Name: SalesNow

Service Type: AI-powered B2B company data platform

Number of Companies Covered: Over 14 million companies and organizations

Official Website: https://top.salesnow.jp/

For more details on data coverage, delivery options, and use cases, please visit the page below.

View Service Details

For details on data availability, use cases, and implementation, download our materials below:

Download the materials here

SOURCE SalesNow Inc.