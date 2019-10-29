SalesVu's OrderUp Self-Service Kiosk Software Set to Revolutionize the Restaurant Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesVu (https://www.salesvu.com/), the renowned provider of iPad Point-of-Sale (POS) and business management solutions, aims to revolutionize the restaurant industry with its latest self-order kiosk app: OrderUp (https://www.salesvu.com/apps/orderup-by-salesvu.php).

Consumers are getting more and more used to instant service at restaurants, movie theatres, and grocery stores. The culture of waiting in line to order food or drinks from a counter, or waiting for the busy wait-staff to come take an order at a table-service restaurant, does not line-up with today's on-demand culture of immediate expectations.

The OrderUp self-ordering kiosk app is ideal for restaurants looking to cater to this new generation of digital-savvy customers. OrderUp allows patrons to navigate through an interactive picture-oriented menu and place their order from an iPad positioned in front of the line, at the take-away counter, or on every table in case of full-service restaurants.

OrderUp self-service ordering system is easily integrated with SalesVu's own POS as well as other preeminent solutions such as Square's POS. Square's EMV chip card readers can also be connected to the OrderUp self-ordering kiosk for faster check-out.

The restaurants using OrderUp self-ordering solution are already seeing an average of 30% boost in sales compared to non-kiosk orders. The sales boosts are due to the fact that customers have more time to browse through all the possible ingredient add-ons and substitution options, as well as the suggested sides, appetizers, and drink pairings.

In comparison to the other kiosk app solutions, OrderUp self-order kiosk app has several features that place it a cut above its competitors:

1. Easy, on-the-fly menu customization that can be done directly from the app within just a few moments. No more complicated file uploads.

2. Cross-selling, up-selling, and visual menus allow customers to scroll through offerings, including extensive options for order modifiers and per-station customization.

3. Top notch customer service from the SalesVu team. By choosing to work with SalesVu businesses receive free configuration and set up, free employee training, free 24/7 technical support via phone, chat, or email.

Try OrderUp with a free 15-day trial with no credit card required, followed by a monthly fee of $15/month per terminal - a price unmatched by any competitor on the market.

For more information visit https://www.salesvu.com/apps/OrderUp-by-salesvu.php

About SalesVu

Founded in 2007, SalesVu is a leading provider of restaurant management solutions.

Contact:

Pascal Nicolas

227911@email4pr.com

1-888-900-5819

SOURCE SalesVu