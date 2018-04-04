SalesX Selected as a Finalist for the 2018 Interactive Marketing Awards

Judged by a panel of international digital marketing industry experts, the inaugural 2018 Interactive Marketing Awards highlight exemplary marketing campaign performances across 28 categories. The awards will be presented at a celebratory gala dinner on April 10th, 2018 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

"Congratulations to all who have qualified as finalists," said Joe Khoei, Chairman and CEO of SalesX. "We are honored to be recognized as a digital trailblazer in transforming PPC using our X-Vault® advanced digital advertising platform for helping clients and partner agencies profit digitally."

"SalesX has been fantastic for our firm," said Justin G.Fok, Attorney at the Law offices of Justin G. Fok. "Our campaign manager, Elle V, collaborated weekly with us to fine-tune our advertising campaigns in the rapidly changing field of immigration law to best target new clients for us. The increase in the volume of cases at our firm has been staggering. Our experience with Elle and the rest of the SalesX team has been wonderful and it is of little surprise to us that SalesX has been nominated as a finalist for the Interactive Marketing Awards. We congratulate and wish SalesX luck for the award and continued success in the digital marketing industry."

About SalesX:

SalesX, an Award Winner from US Search Awards is a professional digital marketing agency located in the San Francisco Bay Area, central to Google, Facebook, Apple and SFO. Its services include Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Paid Social, Mobile, Video, Display, Programmatic, Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), Landing Page Optimization (LPO), and Business Value of Advertising Technology™ (BVAT™) consulting.

To gain ultimate results and the quality customers your business deserves, contact the team at SalesX:

Sally White

551 Pilgrim Drive Suite B

Foster City, CA 94404

1-888-5-SALESX (572-5379)

sally@salesx.com

Website: http://www.salesx.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesx-selected-as-a-finalist-for-the-2018-interactive-marketing-awards-300624551.html

SOURCE SalesX

Related Links

http://www.salesx.com

