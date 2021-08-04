Salient CRGT and Allied Mission Group Form Salient Allied Mission Services (SAMS), LLC

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce a formal Mentor-Protégé relationship with Allied Mission Group, a Certified MBE, DBE, SBE & LDBE, and Minority owned Small Business.

Allied Mission Group (AMG) is focused on bringing positive impact on their clients' mission and operations through measurable processes centered on mission effectiveness. AMG strives for achieving exceptional outcomes for customers and partners, delivering practical and sustainable solutions in Agile Engineering & Development, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Cyber Security, and Test & Evaluation. The company supports a diverse range of customers, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DoD) Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Administrative Office of U.S. Courts (AOUSC), and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"AMG is committed to providing effective and efficient solutions to help our clients achieve mission success," said Jay Kalath, AMG Founder and CEO. "The SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program allows AMG to partner with a proven large business to provide us with the assistance needed to expand and execute our vision."

"Salient CRGT is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen the Federal government agencies' mission enablement as they service our citizens through innovative solutions that solve customer problems," said Atacan Donmez, Salient CRGT's Federal Civilian Services Senior Vice President. "By entering into SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program, we are excited to support AMG in their goal of further growth while better positioning them to serve federal government customers."

As a result of this approval, AMG and Salient CRGT have formed Salient Allied Mission Services (SAMS), LLC, a Small Business Mentor Protégé Joint Venture. SAMS will market their innovative solutions within the Federal Civilian and Defense Sector. This strategic alliance enables the agility of a small business while providing the resources, power, and expertise of a large business.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT's diverse, hard-working team provides a wide range of technology and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies. We've earned the unwavering trust of our customers, who cite our deep expertise, exceptionally responsive approach, and high-value solutions for consistently ensuring their success. On July 8, 2021, GovernmentCIO, a leading provider of high-end technology and digital solutions to the federal health IT services market that is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, announced it has agreed to acquire Salient CRGT, from Bridge Growth Partners and Frontenac. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

