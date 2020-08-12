Salient CRGT and ThoughtSpot Present Webinar on IT Transformation: Roadmap to a Modern Analytics Platform

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before COVID-19, federal government agencies recognized the need to modernize their outdated applications and technology and transform to improve services to citizens. The challenges of COVID-19 have magnified the need for government agencies to modernize and transform because citizens rely on the government services, now more than ever. Government delivery of timely, high-quality citizen services has never been more essential. A modern analytics platform that delivers real-time "at the speed of business" responsiveness is a critical part of any successful IT transformation. Yet, traditional platforms and technologies have limitations that result in latency and "after the fact" analysis which hinders and delays key decisions.

To learn more about how to accelerate modernization using a modern data analytics platform, Cynthia Walker, Salient CRGT's VP of Data Analytics Innovation Center along with their new strategic technology partner ThoughtSpot, will present "IT Transformation: Roadmap to a Modern Analytics Platform" a FREE Webinar on IT Transformation tomorrow, August 13 at 11:00am ET.

Join Salient CRGT, ThoughtSpot, and Carahsoft for a roadmap to IT transformation success by extending your existing technology infrastructure with modern data analytics technologies. These technologies provide search-driven, artificial intelligence capabilities and governed, in-memory data ingestion pipelines to overcome the limitations and latency of conventional IT architectures. 1 CPE credit is offered.

During this webinar , we will explore and showcase:

Enterprise IT transformation initiatives

How government organizations can benefit from acquiring and incrementally extending existing IT architectures

Technologies to support digital business needs and how to overcome latency and performance issues

Search and AI-Driven Analytics

About Salient CRGT: Salient CRGT provides federal civilian, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies, with expertise and leadership in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, mobility, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full life–cycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. The most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements, fuels these critical capabilities. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. – visit newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

About ThoughtSpot : ThoughtSpot's next generation analytics platform equips every business person with the ability to find critical, meaningful insights through the power of search & AI.

