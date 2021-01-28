Salient CRGT Announces GSA OASIS Pool 1 Award

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of health solutions, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, program management, and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce a contract award under the Pool 1 of the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle. OASIS is a Multiple Award, IDIQ contract that provides Government agencies with total integrated solutions involving Program Management, Management Consulting, Scientific, Engineering, Logistics, and Financial disciplines.

OASIS is designed to support any and all mission spaces of the U.S. Federal Government, including Government organizations focused on Protection and Defense, Quality of Life, Commerce, and Natural Resources. The contract has a period of performance of five years, with 1 (5-year) option that may extend the cumulative term of the contract to 10 years.

"We're excited to add OASIS Pool 1 to our portfolio of contract vehicles," said Salient CRGT CEO Tom Ferrando. "This award enables SCRGT to continue to execute its growth strategy and deliver critical technologies and advance capabilities to help address government challenges."

OASIS is designated as a Best in Class solution by the Office of Management and Budget and our team will be eligible to provide a wide range of professional and technical services to federal agencies. SCRGT is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, and employs more than 2,600 professionals who provide support to public sector customers.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health solutions, data analytics, mobility, cyber security, program management, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

