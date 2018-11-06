Salient CRGT Announces New SVP & Chief Technology Officer, Health and Civilian Agencies Division

"Salient CRGT offers our customers and employees the best of both worlds; a responsive and engaged leadership team that collaborates and works together smoothly, and the innovative capabilities, vehicles, and past performance to compete with the largest of consolidated companies," says Eric Kurzhals. "This was a perfect opportunity to join many former colleagues in the pursuit of growth, innovation, and technology excellence for our customers."

Formerly, Eric served as Chief Growth Officer for SkyePoint Decisions. At SkyePoint, he achieved double digit annual topline growth, opened new GWAC/prime avenues, created several purpose-built joint ventures and capability offerings, and implemented a robust and disciplined growth engine. Eric brings over 25 years of experience in the federal technology and professional services industry. He worked as a senior Growth executive and Vice President for CSRA International for 25 years. Eric joined CSRA as it was emerging as a mid-size business and became a key contributor to its growth to over 19,000 resources. He led large strategic proposals across Health and Civilian, DoD and Intel customers.

Eric served as a staff officer and commanded several Light Infantry companies with the Virginia Army National Guard. He is Ranger qualified and was awarded the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award in a Pentagon ceremony.

"I am excited to bring on Eric, who will undoubtedly help develop key technological tools and drive our company's expansion and success" said Rebecca Miller, Sector President, Health and Civilian Agencies. "We are witnessing tremendous market response to our Health and Civilian solutions and with Eric's addition, we are making a major investment to accelerate and expand the value of all our health, agile, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions to federal agencies worldwide."

Eric's proven track record leading large strategic proposals makes him a perfect fit for Salient CRGT. The company is confident that he is the right person to continue to successfully meet their customers' requirements to provide innovative, large‐scale, and high‐volume technical solutions.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

