Salient CRGT Announces Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations Promotion to Support Operational Efficiencies

Steve joined Salient CRGT in 2017 (via the acquisition of Information Innovators Inc. or Triple-i) as Vice President, supporting the integration of Triple-i into Salient CRGT, establishing financial trend reporting/analysis and Program Review methodology, and supporting various strategic initiatives across the company. He was with Triple-i since 2011 and as Vice President, Administration and manager of the Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO), he was responsible for the strategic direction of core corporate administrative functions including: Facilities, Quality (ISO and CMMI), and Security.

At Triple-i, he created and managed the EPMO, an internal team responsible for providing program support to all 55+ government contracts representing over $200M in annual revenue. The EPMO enabled Program Managers to focus on staff, performance, and the customer. This program created efficiencies through consolidation of resources and provided better visibility of program health to Executive Leadership.

"I've asked Steve to ensure that accountability and metrics continue to be an integral piece of our culture and are included in everything we do here." said Tom Ferrando, President and CEO of Salient CRGT. "This is a well-deserved promotion and the logical next step for Steve. I appreciate his fresh perspective and optimism and I am confident his leadership will continue to foster our growth and provide the best service to our clients."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

