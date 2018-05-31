Salient CRGT Announces Vice President of People and Culture Promotion to Support Continued Growth and Success

Morse joined Salient CRGT in 2015 as Director of Human Resources, overseeing HR service delivery, HR Business Partners, and HR Administrators across the company's diverse business units. She successfully led the company's post-merger program integration. Earlier in her career, Morse worked as an Attorney and Consultant specializing in business law and fair employment practices. More recently, Morse led global HR teams at a large multinational engineering firm, where she architected and implemented compelling strategies focused on diversity, inclusion, employee engagement, and culture transformation.

Prior to joining Salient CRGT, Morse served as Executive Director, Employee Relations at ManTech International Corporation transforming employee relations in a fast-paced environment from reactive to proactive by developing more than a dozen classroom and electronic-based training modules aimed at strengthening supervisory skills and interpersonal, relationship management, and diversity competencies.



"The new title of this position says it all – building and supporting our People and our Culture. We have a renewed focus here at Salient CRGT on investing in our people that serve our customers each and every day and supporting a culture that nurtures success and innovation," said Tom Ferrando, President and CEO of Salient CRGT. "Claire is perfect for this role. Her enthusiasm is contagious and I can't wait to kick off new initiatives to strengthen the complexion of our great company."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

