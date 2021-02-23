Salient CRGT Awarded $105M Contract for USAID Strategic Programs

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $105M contract by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support strategic initiatives including Cloud first approaches (e.g., SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), improve network operations, consolidation of IT services, cybersecurity, and IT Portfolio Planning and Management. This 5-year, single-award contract, named USAID Strategic Programs, was awarded as a competitive contract under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 Vehicle.

Salient CRGT will support various USAID Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) divisions. The scope of USAID Strategic Programs includes support services for the following OCIO organizational functions: 1. Enterprise Architecture and Engineering Management; 2. Policy, Process, and Quality Management; 3. FITARA Support; 4. Audit and Reporting; 5. Project Management Office (PMO); and 6. Major Investments Management.

In support of America's foreign policy, USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance.

"Our knowledge of the operational environment and our commitment to the highest possible customer service provides USAID with a dedicated and trusted partner to assist in executing this critical mission," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored to stand with USAID when disaster strikes or crisis emerges as the world leader in humanitarian assistance."

The Salient CRGT team is moving forward with the transition process leveraging our experienced team to ensure USAID Strategic Programs gets off to a great start.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose-built for IT transformation supporting homeland security, defense, intelligence agencies, federal civilian, health, and Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most urgent requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with the integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

Tweet: @Salient_CRGT Awarded $105M Contract for USAID Strategic Programs. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.

Related Links

www.salientcrgt.com

