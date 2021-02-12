Salient CRGT Awarded $175M Contract for Department of Homeland Security/US Citizenship and Immigration Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $175M contract supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for IT service desk and field engineer support to the approximately 27,000 USCIS end users at 250 locations. This 5-year, single-award contract, named NEON, was awarded as a competitive contract under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 Vehicle.

As the prime contractor on NEON, Salient CRGT will provide operational support to the entire USCIS user community through service desk and desktop services via an experienced crew of field service engineers. This support includes operating and maturing service desk operations and providing IT support across the enterprise. This elite group will execute accounts management services, perform hardware incident resolution, execute equipment refreshes, and perform server O&M. USCIS administers the nation's immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our nation's values.





"Our knowledge of the operational environment and our commitment to the highest possible customer service provides USCIS with a dedicated and trusted partner to assist in executing this critical mission," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored to provide innovation and responsiveness in this partnership."

With performance beginning in early February of 2021, the Salient CRGT team is moving forward with the transition process leveraging our experienced team to ensure NEON gets off to a great start.

