Salient CRGT Awarded $22M Contract for Department of Defense, Joint Staff Actions Division Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $22M contract in support of the Joint Staff Actions Division for Program Management, Program Planning and Execution, Joint Staff Actions Process Training, Customer Service Help Desk services, Strategic Planning and Analysis, Correspondence Management, and Communications and Editorial functions. The contract has a five (5) year period of performance.

Our support under this vehicle includes supporting the development of written material in support of a variety of program and performance management initiatives and providing editorial and written support for the Joint Staff's senior leadership, to include but not limited to, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, DJS, VDJS, Director, DOM, Office of the SJS, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC). Our team will also lead instructional and training sessions, to include workshops, and collaborative discussions that enable Joint Staff personnel to support the CJCS's Title 10 responsibilities of the U.S. Code by fostering an understanding of the Joint Staff decision-making process and preparation of executive-level correspondence, analysis, proposals.

"Our approach provides the Joint Staff with increased efficiency and effectiveness in program and project management support services," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are a quick responsive partner to our critical DoD customers providing flexible partnership and options to support mission needs in times of conflict and peace."

Salient CRGT is proud that the Joint Staff and DoD has trusted them in this critical journey.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides program and project management, agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

Tweet: @Salient_CRGT Awarded $22M Contract for Department of Defense, Joint Staff Actions Division Support Services. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.salientcrgt.com

