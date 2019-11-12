Salient CRGT Awarded $482M Contract for Department of Defense Information Networks Cyber and Engineering Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $482M contract in support of the Department of Defense (DoD) for information networks cyber and engineering services. This 5-year, single award contract, named SANDBAR was awarded as a competitive order under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 Vehicle. SANDBAR will support a full range of DoD clients across the globe.

As the prime contractor on SANDBAR, Salient CRGT will provide direct support to the DoD for the full range of telecommunications technical and engineering services. This includes the design, development, deployment, sustainment and lifecycle management of specialized information technologies. These professional services will be delivered by Salient CRGT and their selected industry partners. Initial effort on SANDBAR will focus on operations and maintenance, integration, upgrade, and system modernization of warfighter networks, and will also address aspects of airborne ISR and cyber operations.



"Our approach provides DoD with increased efficiency and effectiveness in how cyber, engineering, development, and IT services are delivered to their end users," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are a quick responsive partner to our critical DoD customers providing flexible partnership and options to support mission needs in times of conflict and peace."

Awarded late September, the Salient CRGT team is already accelerating into the process of leveraging the SANDBAR vehicle to expand their professional services offerings into a new space of deserving DoD organizations.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

