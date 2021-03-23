Salient CRGT Awarded $482M Contract for Department of Defense Information Networks Cyber and Engineering Services

FAIRFAX, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded the first of four options against its $482M contract supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) for information networks, cyber, and engineering services. This 5-year, single-award contract, named SANDBAR, was initially awarded in September 2019, as a competitive order under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 Vehicle. SANDBAR serves a wide range of DoD clients supporting mission demands on a global basis. Current option year customers include COCOMs, USAF, US Space Force, USN, USMC, USA, 4th Estate Agencies, and the NGA.

As the prime contractor on SANDBAR, Salient CRGT will continue to provide proven successful solutions and support to the DoD and its Interagency Partners across the spectrum of telecommunications technical and engineering services. This contract includes the design, development, deployment, sustainment, and lifecycle management of specialized information technologies. Salient CRGT will continue to deliver these professional services in close collaboration with selected industry and mission partners. Principal work effort on SANDBAR continues to be focused on operations and maintenance, integration, upgrade, and system modernization of warfighter networks and C4ISR, cyber operations, software development support, as well as subject matter expertise.

"Our flexible and mission focused approach to SANDBAR honed across the past year will continue to provide our diverse DoD client base with increased efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of cyber, engineering, development, and IT services to their end-users," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We thoroughly understand the need to remain a responsive industry partner to our critical DoD customers providing effective solutions and implementation options to support the dynamic mission needs of the current global climate."

The first option year of SANDBAR was exercised in late September 2020 and the Salient CRGT team continues to accelerate into the process of leveraging this vehicle to expand their services offerings to new DoD and Interagency Mission Partners.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose-built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, intelligence agencies, and Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with the integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

