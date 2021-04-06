Salient CRGT Awarded $70M in Contracts for US Navy's Naval Education & Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA)

FAIRFAX, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $70M new contract in support of the US Navy's Foreign Military Sales case supporting the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Training, Logistics Support, and English Language Instruction. The US Navy uses International Security Assistance processes to promote interoperability with coalition with partner nations by procuring, integrating, training, and supporting integrated naval capabilities. They also provide extensive logistics support to foreign nations around the world and English language instruction to prepare allied and coalition partners to take more advanced technical training in the United States. These contracts provide training services, including curriculum development, as well as, execution and facilitation of courses both in the United States and abroad.

"Our superior work on our existing RSNF contract combined with our extensive knowledge of technical and job-specific training development, proved to be the best value to the US Navy. We are committed to continuing our outstanding relationship with NETSAFA; a relationship built on years of successfully supporting their RSNF partner and delivering the high-level training required to truly build partner capacity in a strategically vital part of our world," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored by their confidence in us and committed to exceeding their expectations."