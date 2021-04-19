Salient CRGT Awarded Combined $88M in Contracts for US Navy's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Naval Education & Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA)

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT was awarded a $18M recompete contract last October for continued support to Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (PEO C4I), and a new $70M contract in support of the US Navy's Naval Education & Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA). These contracts cover Command, Control, Communications, Computers Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Systems Training, Logistics Support, and English Language Instruction. The US Navy uses International Security Assistance processes to promote interoperability with coalition partner nations by procuring, integrating, training, and supporting integrated C4ISR capabilities. They also provide extensive logistics support to foreign nations around the world and English language instruction to prepare allied and coalition partners to take more advanced technical training in the United States. These contracts provide training services, including curriculum development, execution, and facilitation of courses both in the United States and abroad.

"Our superior work on our existing C4I Systems Training contract together with our NETSAFA contract combines our extensive knowledge of technical and job-specific training development, proved to be the best value to the US Navy. Further, our thorough understanding of language instruction gained from our experience at the Department of State's Foreign Service Institute was the key factor in selecting us to perform the work. We are committed to building upon our outstanding performance on the first contract and continuing the legacy of best value on this next contract," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored to build upon this outstanding partnership with the US Navy and their coalition partners."